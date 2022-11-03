Home Technology “Genshin Impact” broke up with NVIDIA!? After the 3.2 version update, the computer version of the anti-aliasing option is only AMD FSR 2!
“Genshin Impact” broke up with NVIDIA!? After the 3.2 version update, the computer version of the anti-aliasing option is only AMD FSR 2!

The update of Genshin Impact 3.2 was officially launched yesterday. Players also shouted “Return to the grass god, blood wash the church” before the server was launched. It can be said that the new plot is full of enthusiasm.

However, according to foreign media reports, some new players’ voices have also appeared after the update, “Give me TAA, SMAA, no FSR 2”. In fact, it was mentioned in the official “Void Incitement, Calamity Fire” version 3.2 update description. “After improving the anti-aliasing function, the anti-aliasing option of “Settings-Screen” in the PC version is adjusted to: “Off” or “FSR 2″”, and after removing the TAA and SMAA anti-aliasing options, some players reacted to turning on FSR 2 Get worse picture quality than ever, or lower framerates than ever.

However, the author does not have a similar experience in the actual game. It may be a specific hardware or setting to encounter screen problems. This part depends on how the Mihayou official will solve it. As for whether it will support NVIDIA DLSS in the future, it is still unknown. In the short term, we may only hope that the official will fix the BUG, ​​or provide the TAA and SMAA options for players to choose.

