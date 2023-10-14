Genuinely Authorized and Immersive: “Peak Speed” Takes Racing Games to New Heights

Longyi Games has announced that their highly anticipated 3A-level immersive racing game, “Peak Speed,” has surpassed 1 million pre-login users. As a result, players have unlocked various enticing rewards such as gold coins, diamonds, and limited edition commemorative decals. Car enthusiasts can look forward to the game’s official launch on October 19, where they will have the opportunity to build their own unique sports car. With the promise of igniting the spirit of racing, pushing personal boundaries, and creating a speed legend, excitement is building for the upcoming release.

In related news, the trailer for the “Speed Shadow” series has been released, inviting players to venture behind the scenes and witness the secrets of the production team. The “Speed” movie series trailer highlights the passion and dedication of the team of car enthusiasts responsible for creating the game. It showcases the intricacies of vehicle competition, emphasizing that each car in the game has its own personality. Beyond pursuing speed, players can indulge in the joy of modifying their cars to achieve their personal vision. The production team further emphasizes the game’s connection to reality, enabling players to feel as if they are truly driving a real car. By fully immersing themselves in the gameplay, players can experience the exhilaration of racing firsthand.

Moreover, “Peak Speed” has garnered genuine authorization from more than 40 global mainstream car manufacturers, including well-known names such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche. The game employs 1:1 laser scanning modeling to deliver an exquisite level of detail, both inside and outside each vehicle. The original factory supervises the completion of technical data, information, and modified parts, ensuring the utmost accuracy and realism. The production team leaves no stone unturned, meticulously restoring even the smallest details, such as buttons, structure, and seams, as well as the screws on the wheel rims. Through this meticulous approach, “Peak Speed” aims to provide players with the most authentic racing experience possible, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the passion and speed of the sport.

To enhance the player experience, the game offers multiple driving perspectives, enabling players to adjust according to their operating preferences. From collision and the main driver’s seat to the front hood and roof, players can choose the viewpoint that suits them best. Each car has its own unique personality, allowing players to accurately control the throttle opening through the official set of linear buttons. This feature enhances the feeling of being in a real racing car, motivating players to push their limits and take on any challenge. Furthermore, the game includes a “vehicle manual” function, enabling players to access real-time information about each vehicle, including its factory time, country of production, data, and story. Additionally, players can share their vehicle modification details within the community, leveraging their insights to maximize their car’s potential.

In addition to its attention to detail and lifelike driving experience, “Peak Speed” boasts a wide range of international tracks and town streets. By capturing the essence of these globally renowned locations through on-site filming, the production team has managed to reproduce the scenery and captures the beauty of each setting. With the game’s inclusion of spectacular snowy areas in the Alps, picturesque tulip fields in Amsterdam, and breathtaking blue seascapes in Sicily, players can experience the beauty of the world without having to travel far.

Adding to the immersive gameplay, “Peak Speed” also features a dynamic weather system, providing players with diverse and rich weather conditions. Whether it’s sunny or drizzling, players can fully immerse themselves in the different atmospheres offered by each country, adding another layer of authenticity to the game.

As the launch of “Peak Speed” approaches, Longyi Games urges players to take advantage of the remaining time for pre-registration and pre-login activities on the game’s official website and mobile platform. By participating in car enthusiasts gatherings and promotion activities, players can secure exclusive vehicle upgrade rewards. The clock is ticking, so players are encouraged to improve their car’s performance, assemble the most powerful racing car possible, and showcase their driving skills to reach the pinnacle of their dreams.

