Well before the dinosaurs appeared, the Earth was inhabited by perhaps even more incredible animals. Many of these disappeared following amass extinctionabout 260 million years ago. However, some evidence seems to suggest that this extinction was not a single event, but two in rapid succession.

There are five great mass extinctions that have affected our planet and have brought life to the limit. That of the Permian-Triassic was probably the most terrible ever and scientists have long hypothesized the possibility of multiple catastrophic events.

By examining the uranium isotopes of marine samples collected in the South China Sea, an international team of researchers has identified two “impulses”indicating the time when the oceans became deprived of oxygen. According to scholars, this proves that two mass extinction events occurred in the mid-Permian, within 3 million years of each other.

More importantly, by studying these ancient extinctions researchers are able to predict the modern effects of global warming on the oceans. “We look at the biocrises of the Permian Period, but similar warming is happening today due to human events,explained Professor Thomas Algeo, co-author of the study.The human beings mimic the effects of volcanic eruptionsreleasing carbon into the atmosphere.“

According to the scientist, the problems we face today (decline of biodiversity, ocean anoxia) are similar to the environmental changes that occurred in the period of biological crises of the Permian. Most likely, these were caused by gigantic volcanic eruptions, which by heating the surface of the oceans prevented oxygen from reaching the seabed, destroying the food chain.

Studying these ancient disasters is an important reminder to pay attention to current environmental problems, so as to prevent the sixth mass extinction.