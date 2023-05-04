German air taxi manufacturer collects 250 million dollars

The Bavarian scale-up Lilium is pursuing an ambitious plan with its electrically operated air taxis, although the young company’s path is not always easy. In the past, the company had to struggle time and again with a lack of capital. But now, according to heise, Lilium has received a fresh cash injection of a whopping $250 million. The money should finally enable the first manned flight of the Lilium Jet in the second half of 2024.

Tencent major financier

At least $100 million will come from Hong Kong investor Tencent, which previously helped fund Lilium. Tencent has also pledged to provide an additional $75 million if Lilium management succeeds in raising the same amount from other investors. The capital increase is intended to cover the majority of the costs that have to be raised up to the manned premiere, Lilium said. This means that the development program can be continued at “full speed”, says CEO Klaus Roewe. He continues to speak to existing and potential future investors. The scale-up last brought in fresh money in November 2022, the capital increase amounted to 119 million dollars.

For 2024, the scale-up originally planned the market launch of the all-electric, vertical take-off air taxi. In April 2022, the company pushed back the date to 2025. The then CEO Daniel Wiegand explained that it was a highly complex program and that Lilium did not want to compromise on security. The young Munich company was able to complete a first successful test flight with a prototype in 2017, a newer version took off two years later and then hovered in place.

Lilium’s goals are often in doubt

In the past, there were often doubts about the company’s goals. Former employees had reported that in the prototype, which fell victim to a fire in 2020, it was not possible to bring the propulsion propellers completely from the vertical to the horizontal orientation. Lilium announced a larger version of the planned five-seater in 2021, the certification of which was originally planned for this year.