Germany is generally regarded as the car country par excellence. From the Autobahn to manufacturers such as VW, BMW or Mercedes, there are many who are involved. But the wheel keeps turning and there is strong competition from China, which is hot on Germany’s heels.

China is catching up with cars: Germany will soon have to give up silver

Because China is on the verge of overtaking Germany in terms of numbers: Around 2.5 million vehicles Chinese manufacturers recently sold abroad, as reported by the Chinese car association CAAM (source: dpa via heise online). The number has tripled since 2020.

China is ranked 3rd worldwide, close to Germany. According to the Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), 2022 from Germany 2.61 million cars sold to other countries. Japan is in first place with around 3 million export vehicles – no wonder, since Toyota is currently the largest car manufacturer in terms of volume.

For German manufacturers, the But competition from China is a real challenge become. Because although the reputation of inferior quality in Chinese cars still holds up, better and better models are now coming from the Middle Kingdom.

This becomes particularly clear when you look at electric cars: Here, models at eye level from China, for example from BYD and Nio, have long been on the market in Germany too. Chinese brands have at least caught up in the meantime, and not just when it comes to electric drives. Also with connectivity and autonomous driving functions Many experts today regard China as a technology leader. How far the Chinese are, should be shown at this year’s auto show in Shanghai.

Autopapst is certain: the car of the future will come from China

“The The car of the future comes largely from China”, says the industry expert Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, known as the car pope. He also sees the advantage of Chinese manufacturers in the composure that the huge domestic market brings with them. In this way, brands that are unknown in this country can naturally grow in Europe without excessive profit pressure.

While BMW and Mercedes, as premium brands, will probably still be firmly in the saddle in Germany for some time, VW, for example, can cause problems more quickly with the Chinese competition. The Chinese can call for better prices, especially for cheap electric cars in the compact car class. According to Chinese analyst Zeng Zhiling, however, “it will take a long time before Chinese car companies can gain market share in mature markets”. The grace period is running.

