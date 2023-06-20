German neo-university Tomorrow University receives $9.3 million

Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences (Tomorrow University for short) has closed a Series A funding round of EUR 9.3 million. The remote university based in Frankfurt has thus been able to secure a total of 13.8 million euros since 2021. EduCapital, Europe’s largest EdTech fund, is chairing the round. Tomorrow University aims to build a global community of business leaders and industry experts. It should be dedicated to creating a more sustainable future. To date, the community consists of around 400 learners.

“Entrepreneurs: shaping tomorrow”

Also involved are Sparkmind.vc, Redstone, Mediahuis Ventures, 4P Capital and Zanichelli Ventures as well as angel investors such as Ralf Reichert and Daniel Jung. “We are grateful for the support of EduCapital as we aim to continue revolutionizing the education landscape. This investment allows us to accelerate our mission to provide exceptional learning experiences and shape the entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs of tomorrow,” said Christian Rebernik, Founder and CEO of Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences.

The funds are intended to support the growth of Tomorrow University. This includes the expansion of the educational offer, the further development of the technological infrastructure and the expansion of the operative business. In this way, the neo-university wants to meet the increasing demand for innovative, future-oriented education. In May 2023, the university already announced a new master’s program that will start in autumn of this year: The Impact MBA in sustainability, innovation and leadership. This is designed for people who want to advance their careers and at the same time have a positive impact on society through sustainable management.

Tomorrow University forecasts high growth in EdTech

According to Tomorrow University, the global EdTech market will develop at a compound annual growth rate of 16.5 percent from 2022 to 2030 and reach a value of 404 billion dollars by 2025. As 2030 coincides with the EU’s climate target plan and the United Nations’ sustainable development agenda, there is an increasing demand for talent with specific expertise. However, only 13 percent of the workforce currently have these essential skills.

“Now is the time to capitalize on the exponential growth of the EdTech market and use its potential to drive the radical change our society so desperately craves,” said Thomas Funke, co-founder and president of Neo -University.