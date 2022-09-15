When it comes to mechanical keyboards or gaming keyboards, which brand of products do you think of first? Is it the eyes of faith, or a handsome sailboat? No matter which company you believe in, you must know the brand to be introduced today. Nowadays, various self-developed shafts are flying all over the sky, but in the early days of gaming keyboards, in addition to the competitive exterior design, many brands chose the shafts equipped with German Cherry. Whether it is a noisy green switch or a comfortable red switch, they have everything you want. What many friends don’t know is that in addition to providing the switch, Cherry’s own gaming keyboard is also bought in Taiwan. So, today I will introduce this Cherry MX Board 3.0S RGB white mute red axis version for everyone out of the box!

keyboard parameters

Button shaft: CHERRY MX mute red shaft

Connection method: pluggable USB cable

Backlight Mode: RGB Backlight

Keyboard Color: Black/White

Keycap material: ABS

Keycap technology: Ray carving

Keyboard configuration: 109 keys

Open the package, it contains a keyboard and a USB cable, very simple

First of all, we can see the appearance of the keyboard, which is different from other major brands of gaming keyboards. When it is not plugged in, it has a simple white appearance. The overall color is white, and the aluminum base and anodizing treatment have improved a lot. Texture and appearance are very subjective. What style do you like when reading this article? In the past, the author always pursued a novel and handsome design when purchasing keyboards. Recently, the items that I choose to use have gradually tended to be simple. The Cherry MX Board 3.0S RGB keyboard is very suitable for personal needs.

The aluminum base and the anodized finish have greatly improved the texture

CHERRY brand engraving to verify the identity

In addition, in terms of the configuration of the keycaps, 109 keys are used in a relatively compact configuration, with the original height of the ABS frosted keycaps, the two-color font and size of the keycaps, and the overall keyboard design, very simple and tactile. , after connecting the pluggable USB cable, you can see the RGB lighting effect is evenly dotted.

ABS material key, the front is frosted for extra points, and the other four sides are polished

Connect the pluggable USB cable and power it up, you can see the RGB lighting effect is uniform

I believe many people will have this question. The same is the MX CHERRY axis. What is the difference between CHERRY and other brands? After two weeks of experience, the author subjectively believes that the difference is very large. In addition to the compact layout of the integrated aluminum base with a narrow frame, the interior also uses a design of no screws and no positioning steel plates. The key is here, a group of positioning steel plates The design will have obvious hitting feeling and louder sound. CHERRY uses this design to make the touch feel softer and quieter. Coupled with the selection of the mute red shaft this time, it is really a perfect match, which is different from the mechanical type used in the past. The keyboard section has obvious feedback, soft touch and small sound. Whether it is in the office or in the dormitory, you can type easily without worrying about being beaten by colleagues and roommates. If you are interested, you may wish to look at the distribution base. Experience it, after all, feeling this kind of thing must need actual experience.

Mute red shaft with no positioning steel plate, soft touch and low sound

In the end, this keyboard has been used for nearly two weeks since it was received. The 8-hour office use is the bulk, and some games are also used. I am very satisfied with the feeling part, but if I pursue obvious feedback If you have a sense of paragraph, this keyboard or shaft may not be suitable for you. For office use, this Cherry MX Board 3.0S RGB mute red switch is really a very good choice. It feels soft and comfortable and will not be noisy. . At the time of writing, the price in Taiwan is 3050 yuan for the glossy version on PChome and 2490 yuan for the matte version. If you don’t need RGB, you can also choose the matte version, which can save about 500 yuan in price. I like the simple appearance. , CHERRY belief or friends who are looking for a mechanical keyboard to work, don’t miss it,previous postThere are also recent discount information for reference, you deserve to have German original cherries!

