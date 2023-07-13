Home » Germans are spending less and less money on streaming services
Germans are spending less and less money on streaming services

The streaming hype in Germany is faltering. Spending on streaming services such as Netflix or Spotify is currently declining again in Germany.

Image: Canva

“During the corona pandemic, spending on streaming went up, now the trend is going in the opposite direction again,” says Bitkom CEO Dr. Bernhard Rohleder. He refers to current figures, which show that Germans spend around 14 percent less on such services than in the previous year.

While the average expenditure for video streaming services was EUR 17.90 last year, it is currently only EUR 15.70 per month. That’s even less than in 2019 – and that was before Corona. Even for on-demand streams, i.e. paid films and series that are only accessed once, monthly average spending of EUR 12.80 is below the level of the previous year (EUR 13.50).

The group of 30 to 49 year olds spends the most money on their video streaming subscriptions (17.10 euros), followed by the 16 to 29 year olds (15.80 euros) and the over 65 year olds (15, 10 Euro). Overall, men are slightly more willing to pay for video streaming subscriptions (16.10 euros) than women (15.30 euros).

A clear decline can also be seen in the audio sector. Spotify & Co. are only worth an average of 11 euros per month to people in this country instead of 13.10 euros. The willingness to pay for paid audio streaming is highest among users over 65 (12.70 euros), while it is lowest among 30 to 49 year olds (10.60 euros).

Source: Bitkom

