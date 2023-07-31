Home » Germany, a sinking ship? Solar manufacturer takes drastic measures
Germany, a sinking ship? Solar manufacturer takes drastic measures

Germany, a sinking ship? Solar manufacturer takes drastic measures

The last major solar cell company in Europe is relocating its production to the USA. Meyer Burger had previously announced that it would increase production in Saxony-Anhalt tenfold. However, the hoped-for subsidies did not materialize.

Solar: Meyer Burger is drawn to the USA

The Swiss photovoltaic manufacturer Meyer Burger has decided against the expansion of production in the “Solar Valley” of Saxony-Anhalt. Contrary to what was announced a few months ago, production in Thalheim will not increase tenfold after all. The plan was to produce solar cells with an output of up to 15 gigawatts each year.

The solar cell manufacturer had asked for start-up financing from the state amounting to several hundred million euros for the expansion. Instead, you can now lured by a US subsidy program. There, the Inflation Reduction Act provides direct support of around 90 million US dollars for the time being. Via tax credits, the subsidy could total up to $1.4 billion by 2032.

In addition, Meyer Burger has already agreed on advance payments from module buyers and a loan from the US Department of Energy with the relevant parties. So come another $300 million together. The Colorado company also doesn’t pay full price for electricity and water.

Production machines that were intended for the expansion of the location in Saxony-Anhalt, are shipped to the USA. The production of solar cells is expected to start there as early as the end of 2024 (source: Meyer Burger).

Meyer Burger: EU innovation fund as a back door

Even though the expansion in Saxony-Anhalt has been stopped, Meyer Burger is still leaving a back door open. The company has opted for a Funding from the EU Innovation Fund applied for. If enormous sums flow here, then “an expansion in the multi-gigawatt range is planned in Thalheim at a later date”.

