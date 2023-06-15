Germany overtakes China as the second most attractive country for renewable investments

In which countries is an investment in renewable energies particularly worthwhile? The auditing company EY investigates this question year after year in the so-called “Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index”. This time there is an exciting change in the allocation of the podium places in the ranking. Germany has risen from third to second place – overtaking China, reports t3n.

Energy crisis provides a boost for renewable energies

Germany reduces dependence on fossil fuels

Because of the Ukraine war, Germany made more efforts than ever in 2022 to become less dependent on Russian gas supplies. In April 2023, the Isar 2, Emsland and Neckarwestheim nuclear power plants were also shut down. Due to these developments, investments in renewables in Germany are very attractive these days.

In addition, there are efforts to reduce overall dependence on fossil fuels. If the federal government has its way, the energy mix in Germany should consist of 80 percent renewable energies by 2030. According to EY, the share of renewable energies has increased from 41 percent to 46 percent over the past year alone.

Renewables funding will also be suspended in 2023

US remains number one for renewable investments

From the point of view of the auditors, there is likely to be an increase in the use of fossil energies before the final switch to renewable energies. “In the short term, there will likely be increased use of coal to mitigate the impact of power disruptions,” the report said.

Incidentally, as in the previous year, the United States led the ranking. These occupy first place this time, among other things, because of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act last year: The agreement provides around 369 billion dollars for investments in energy security and to combat climate change. Behind the USA, Germany and China are the countries Great Britain, France and India. Austria has not yet made it into the top ten.