The era of the combustion engine in the EU is actually supposed to come to an end in 12 years – because the EU Parliament, the Commission and the Member States have actually agreed to ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035. But as reported, a back door has always been left open. Namely for the so-called e-fuels – i.e. synthetically produced fuels that can be filled into today’s common engines.

E-fuels are synthetically manufactured fuels that are produced with the help of CO2 and water with a high energy requirement. However, they in turn cause CO2 when they are burned. In Europe, and especially in Germany, which is characterized by the automotive industry, they are considered extremely important in order not to get completely into new dependencies in the sense of an always argued “technology openness” (keyword batteries for e-cars). That is why the German government is now pushing to keep the back door open for these e-fuels.

“We support the end of old, conventional combustion engines, but we want a solution for such combustion engines that are only operated with sustainable e-fuels outside of the fleet limits, i.e. outside of this law,” says State Secretary for Economic Affairs Sven Giegold (Greens). . Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), already known as an e-fuels supporter, also tweeted on Thursday: “Our goal is to allow new cars with internal combustion engines to be registered after 2035. These must then be combined with climate-friendly #eFuels drive. This technology will continue to play a major role worldwide. The technological know-how must be preserved in an export country like Germany.”

The back door for e-fuels remains open despite the ban on combustion engines

Porsche, Siemens, ExxonMobil and Enel are working on e-fuels

Germany, especially the companies Porsche and Siemens Energy, want to promote e-fuels strongly. The two companies mentioned are already cooperating in the production of synthetic fuels and want to increase production to 55 million liters per year by 2025. By 2027, the volume is to be increased tenfold to 550 million liters. At the Punta Arenas site in Chile there is a pilot plant where CO 2 and water can be turned into e-fuels using a lot of electricity (in this case from wind power). Incidentally, Porsche and Siemens also work at the site with the oil and gas companies ExxonMobil (USA), ENAP (Chile), Enel (Italy) and Empresas Gasco (Chile).

Porsche and Siemens sense a billion dollar business. “Today there are more than 1.3 billion combustion vehicles worldwide. Many of them will be on the road for decades to come. eFuels offer the owners of existing vehicles a perspective,” said Michael Steiner, Member of the Board of Management for Development and Research at Porsche AG. He sees e-fuels as a supplement to e-mobility. Now, German politics is no longer just about the existing vehicles, too New cars with internal combustion engines should be allowed to be registered after 2035. It is not yet clear how it will then be checked whether only e-fuels are being used or whether petrol and diesel are still available.

Rules for “green” hydrogen with loopholes for nuclear power and e-fuels