While the Epic Games Store isn’t the most popular digital storefront, it’s hard to deny that they have some really great sales every now and then.

Right now, the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has great deals, even on recently released titles like Goat Simulator 3 (25% off), Gotham Knights (50%), and Scorn (30%). You’ll also get an extra 25% off if your total purchase price is £11.99/€14.99 or more.

Even better, Epic Games is also giving away 15 free games until the sale ends on January 5, 2023. You can currently claim arcade racer Horizon Chase Turbo for free, while Bloons TD 6 was given away yesterday.

Also, if you’re looking for some cheap games to play over the holidays, be sure to check out GOG’s winter sale.