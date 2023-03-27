Kindle

In response to National Reading Month (National Reading Month) in the United States, Amazon is selling two readers, Kindle Scribe and Kindle Paperwhite, at a special price. The former is on sale for the first time with a 15% discount.

Since the non-international version of Kindle has regional restrictions and cannot be directly shipped to Hong Kong and Taiwan, if you want to buy it, you need to rely on purchasing and shipping services. For details, please refer to our shipping strategy.

Kindle Scribe

Kindle

Kindle Scribe is equipped with a 10.2-inch, 300ppi screen. Unlike the previous Kindle that only provided reading functions, this time Amazon has added a writing function to it. There is a magnetic stylus on the side of the fuselage that does not need to be charged or synchronized. Use It can write notes, annotate or mark key points directly on the E-Ink panel. In addition, you can also use the Kindle app or your computer’s browser to import PDF files or Microsoft Word documents, and read them on Kindle Scribe for marking.

Now during the Amazon promotion period, the 16GB version with the basic magnetic stylus is reduced from the original price of US$340 to US$290, saving US$50. In addition, there is also an advanced stylus model equipped with customizable shortcut buttons and an eraser function on the top. The 16GB version is reduced from the original price of US$370 to US$315, which can save US$55.

Click here to buy 16GB Kindle Scribe w/ Basic Stylus — US$290 Click here to buy 16GB Kindle Scribe w/ Advanced Stylus — US$315

Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite 2021 has a 6.8-inch screen, USB-C greatly improves the charging speed, and is equipped with a light sensor that can adjust the screen brightness according to the brightness of the ambient light source, so that you can enjoy reading in different environments.

The 8GB version of Kindle Paperwhite is now reduced from the original price of US$140 to US$100, which can save US$40.

Click here to buy Kindle Paperwhite 2021 — US$100