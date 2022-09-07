Home Technology Get 30% off the Razer Wolverine V2 controller, making it easier to play ported games
Technology

In recent years, many excellent games on self-hosted platforms in the game industry have been ported to PC. Whether it is the previous PS series exclusive “God of War” and “Spider-Man”, and Xbox’s previous signature “Last Battle” series, they have all been released. PCs continue to be released.

It is good to have more games to play, but some console games are designed to be played with a controller, so the mouse and keyboard have become difficult to use. At this time, it is necessary to choose a control that can be connected to a PC. The controller, like the Wolverine V2 controller that is on sale at Amazon 30% off this time, has been reduced from the original price of US$100 to US$70, a huge discount of US$30.

Click here to buy Razer Wolverine V2 — US$70

Razer Wolverine V2 is applied to Xbox Series X/S and PC. The L-shaped grip is ergonomically designed and covered with non-slip rubber to ensure comfort without hand sweat caused by prolonged play. cause slippage. The Wolverine V2 action keys and arrow keys are mechanically designed to provide sensitive trigger speed and crisp tapping feedback. Official data indicates that it can withstand up to 3 million clicks.

Alternatively, it can be customized using the Razer Controller Setup for Xbox app, including reconfiguring the multi-function and firing keys, or adjusting the sensitivity levels, to make your game more comfortable.

