Get 40% off the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Headset with HyperSense Haptic Feedback for a 4D Experience

Razer

The Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset is on sale on Amazon with a 40% discount, from the original price of US$200 to US$80. In addition to the corresponding THX Spatial Audio spatial sound technology, Nari Ultimate has also added HyperSense tactile feedback. The earphone has a built-in special vibration component that can automatically convert sound effects in the frequency range of 20Hz to 200Hz into vibration effects to provide 4D audio-visual experience.

Click here to buy Razer Nari Ultimate — US$80

The Razer Nari Ultimate uses 50mm drivers and has a lightweight and durable aluminum frame, allowing users to adjust the headband to fit their head shape. The cooling gel is injected into the ear pads, which greatly improves the cramping problem during long-term use. With the hidden retracted frame groove, wearing glasses will not hurt your ears. In addition, it can also be connected to other devices using a 3.5mm connector, so that mobile phones or game consoles can be used.