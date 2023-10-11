Get a Sneak Peek of ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2023’ in Global Public Test

**Pre-order “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2023” Now and Gain Access to Exclusive Rewards**

by Lou Wanling

Gaming enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the release of the highly anticipated “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2023,” which is set to launch internationally on November 10. To ramp up excitement, the game developers have announced a global public test that will take place for two consecutive weekends. Players who pre-order the game will not only gain early access but also receive exclusive rewards such as in-game costumes and special forces soldiers.

In an official statement, the developers revealed that the first wave of public testing will commence on October 7, Taiwan time. This exclusive opportunity will be available only for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players, starting from 1 a.m. on September 11 and ending on October 17 at 1 a.m.

For Xbox and PC players, the public test will begin on October 13 at 1 a.m. and continue until October 17 at 1 a.m. This means that regardless of pre-ordering the game, Xbox and PC users can freely participate in the open beta testing.

To add to the excitement, a live broadcast event will be held on October 9 at 7:30 p.m., featuring popular online personalities Naughty MJ116 Dayuan, Naughty MJ116 Xiaochun, Tieniu, and Turtle Dog. Fans can expect to see these influencers provide insights and gameplay commentary during the event.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2023” is the latest installment in the legendary franchise, known for its intense multiplayer experience and immersive single-player campaign. With enhanced graphics and innovative gameplay features, the game promises to be a groundbreaking addition to the series.

Therefore, gamers are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to pre-order the game, gain exclusive rewards, and experience the thrill of the global public test. “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2023” is poised to be the game of the year, promising action-packed gameplay and a riveting storyline that will keep players engaged for hours on end. Don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of gaming history – pre-order now and secure your access to this highly anticipated release.

