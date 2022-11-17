Chapter 1 of Monogatari reveals the game’s unique “winder” system, a complex machine crafted from lost ancient technology. At the core of its design is versatility and versatility, allowing players to gain an advantage in combat, gathering resources, and moving around the hunting grounds.

The video demonstrates how “winding” allows players to have creative and ever-changing methods in combat. Players can continue to learn new forms and combinations, so that they can make better preparations on the hunting ground and make good use of their advantages to fight against giant creatures “beasts”. Since the nets are permanent, players who fall in battle or are helped by teammates can set new traps and movement methods based on past hunting experience. While achieving higher efficiency, it can also better implement strategies. “Crafting” will change the way players think about hunting – as players must adapt to complex new mechanics, unlock different reel combinations, and cooperate with teammates to create more powerful reel systems.

Go here to watch the “Monogatari Chapter 1: Rewind” video.

“WILD HEARTS™” has multiplayer cooperation and cross-platform play on all platforms, allowing players to act as a lone wolf to act alone, or to explore the land of the East with up to 2 other friends. Players can plan battles together and perform special tasks, and they can also join the ranks of other hunters in the game world, or fight against beasts alone. The game will include English, Japanese, French, Italian, German and Spanish voice-overs.

WILD HEARTS™ will be available on February 17, 2023 in the EA App, Steam and Epic Games Store on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, available at retailers and digital stores for $69.99.

