Technology

by admin
We love Oreo cookies as much as anyone and consider them an important part of our daily energy intake as happy gamers. Now it turns out we might actually benefit even more from eating those sweet treats, as Oreo and Xbox have now teamed up for a new campaign.

Xbox-themed Oreo cookies will launch on January 16, and the packs will include skins for Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinity, and Sea of ​​Thieves. All of these skins are inspired by cookies, with Forza and Halo offering what appear to be Oreos soaked in milk with lots of crumbs, while the Sea of ​​Thieves skins are more black and white and look like classic cookies.

Here are the official instructions on how to get these:

“These limited-edition cookies will feature the Xbox logo, along with the iconic A, B, X, and Y controller buttons and directional arrows. By scanning the Oreo Xbox Special Edition cookie and cracking the exclusive cookie combo, get inspired by historically hidden In-game cheat codes allow fans to unlock a range of prizes.

Head over to the Oreo website to learn more and stand a chance to win Xbox-related prizes. The Xbox Cookie for Oreo will be available in 22 countries, which appears to include most of the European Union and the United Kingdom.

