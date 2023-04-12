In the Xbox Store you can currently get one of the best role-playing games from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era at an absolutely top price. We explain why you should definitely give the Xbox game a try, especially if you love JRPGs.

Lost Odyssey is a must for JRPG fans

When gamers think of Xbox, they probably think of brands like Halo, Gears of War or the Forza series. During the Xbox 360 era, however, Microsoft also wanted to gain a foothold in another genre – the Japanese role-playing games.

A whole division of JRPGs was produced for this, which were released exclusively for the Xbox 360. Among them are such games as Infinite Undiscovery, Blue Dragon or Magna Carta 2. Today, however, most of all is called a masterpiece Lost Odyssey considered among role-playing fans.

Lost Odyssey | Xbox 360 Trailer

The Japanese role-playing game tells the story of Kaim, an immortal who in the course the approximately 50 hour long story must save the world from a dark menace. Sounds classic and it is. In Lost Odyssey you can expect turn-based battles, numerous companions, equipment and levels, as well as a dramatic storyline.

And best of all, you can get this Xbox cracker currently secure for 6.24 euros. The 360 ​​game is backward compatible and can therefore also be played with an Xbox Series X|S.

Buy Lost Odyssey on the Xbox Store!

The digital version even offers some practical advantages such as shorter loading times. In addition, the annoying disc change is eliminated. Old hands may still remember it, but Lost Odyssey was originally distributed on four discs.

Lost Odyssey was a disappointment for Microsoft

Although Lost Odyssey is very appreciated today, the Japanese role-playing game was not a commercial success. For this reason there was never a sequel and the responsible developer studio, Mistwalker, tried his luck with Nintendo afterwards.

This is how the Wii-exclusive JRPG The Last Story came about, which was also not a great success. Today, Mistwalker only develops mobile games. Including, for example, Fantasian:

