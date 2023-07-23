Get Ready for Adventure: The Elder Scrolls Online Free on Epic Games Store

Title: Grab your swords and solve crimes: The Elder Scrolls Online and Murder by Numbers added to Epic Games Store for free

Subheading: Bethesda’s popular MMORPG, The Elder Scrolls Online, and the puzzle game Murder by Numbers are the latest additions to the Epic Games Store’s free game lineup.

If you’ve been clamoring for a chance to get into Bethesda’s massive MMORPG, The Elder Scrolls Online, this week might be the perfect time to start. We say this because the title is a free Epic Games Store addition this week.

As for which parts of TESO you actually get in this build, Bethesda says: “This version of ESO includes the game’s five classes (Warden, Sorcerer, Nightblade, Templar, and Dragon Knight), 24 unique areas to explore, and access to PvP game modes like Battlegrounds and Alliance Wars. Even better, pick up The Elder Scrolls Online for free from EGS, and you’ll earn an Alliance Wars back gleaming sigil of an in-game Fortnite item as a bonus reward.

Beyond that, Epic Games Store owners can also check out the puzzle game Murder by Numbers, bringing a whole different set of games to expand your PC games library this weekend.

Both games will be up for grabs until Thursday, July 27, when the next batch of free games will debut. So, hurry up and claim your free copies now!

The Elder Scrolls Online, known for its rich lore and immersive gameplay, has attracted a dedicated fanbase since its launch in 2014. With regular updates and expansions, it continues to offer a vast and ever-growing world for players to explore. By offering it for free, Bethesda is giving new players the opportunity to experience the game’s depth and intricacies without any financial commitment.

But the exciting news doesn’t end there. For those who grab The Elder Scrolls Online from the Epic Games Store, there’s an additional treat in store: a gleaming sigil of an in-game Fortnite item as a bonus reward. This crossover between two wildly popular titles is sure to delight fans of both games.

However, if fantasy MMORPGs aren’t your thing, Epic Games Store has also added Murder by Numbers to its free game lineup. Developed by Mediatonic, the creators of the acclaimed game Fall Guys, this puzzle game offers a unique blend of detective work and grid-based puzzle-solving. Unravel mysteries and solve murders while enjoying a captivating story with charming characters.

Both The Elder Scrolls Online and Murder by Numbers will be available for free until Thursday, July 27, giving gamers ample time to grab these exciting additions to their PC games library. So, whether you prefer embarking on epic quests in a fantasy world or sharpening your detective skills, there’s something for everyone this week on the Epic Games Store.

Make sure to visit the store and claim your free copies before these offers expire. Stay tuned for the next batch of free games coming to the Epic Games Store next week.

