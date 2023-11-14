Get Ready to Spot the International Space Station with NASA’s New App!

NASA Launches New Application to Help Users Track the International Space Station

You can now track the exact position of the International Space Station (ISS) at all times with the new NASA application, Spot the Station. The free app utilizes your device’s GPS to determine your location and provides notifications of ISS sightings based on your location.

The app also shows the direction and angle to look in to see the ISS, as well as the duration of the sighting, the distance of the ISS, and its brightness. The ISS is the third brightest object in the sky and moves at a speed of approximately 28,000 kilometers per hour. As a result, it can only be seen when it is nighttime in your area and the ISS is passing overhead.

The ISS, orbiting the Earth at an altitude of about 400 kilometers, serves as an orbital laboratory for scientific experiments in microgravity conditions. It is the result of international collaboration and has housed over 200 astronauts since its establishment in 2000. The space station is also involved in research in fields such as medicine, biology, physics, engineering, and education.

The app also brings attention to future missions, such as NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to send the first woman and first person of color to the Moon in 2024.

NASA is committed to improving the app based on user feedback. If you would like to see the International Space Station in person, download the NASA Spot the Station app and get ready to enjoy the awe-inspiring view of this incredible creation.