“TV” is an indispensable device in every family, and it is also the most important channel for modern people’s leisure and entertainment. However, with the change of life style, our demand for TV has also changed, especially the pursuit of quality of life and personal attention. Sophisticated consumers no longer only focus on specifications when looking for TVs. In addition, TVs may not only be placed in the living room. Depending on the corresponding space or the difference in use, the appearance design is more important. Just because of seeing the diversity of needs of new-type consumers, LG, the leader in the TV industry, also proposed their brand-new solution to the market-Lifestyle TV series of life aesthetics TVs.

At the 2022 IFA International Electronics Show in Germany, LG will show the world the unique TV product series “LG Lifestyle Life Aesthetics TV”. The “Object Collection” series interprets LG’s vision for different lifestyle spaces, including close to the wall , the Easel aesthetic TV with an elegant appearance like a picture frame, and the Posé aesthetic TV with its own display stand, more flexible placement, and cleverly planned storage functions on the back of the fuselage. The design concepts of the two TVs completely break the ordinary people Stereotypes about what TV looks like.

The LG OLED Flex also exhibited at IFA also has a unique design that has never been seen before – “variable curved screen”. In addition to providing 4K 120Hz with its LG OLED evo display technology, it supports the display specifications of next-generation game consoles In addition, the just right 42-inch size is also in line with the “exclusive” usage scenario for gamers. Of course, the most distinctive feature of LG OLED Flex is that it can be transformed from a flat display to a curved display with various curvatures!

In addition to the new products released at IFA, LG’s newly launched StanbyME girlfriend machine in the first half of 2022 has also received unanimous praise from the market, and this special product not only adds “mobility” to the TV, but also supports touch. It is closer to the operation mode of mobile devices (mobile phones, tablets), and the design of the screen angle can be adjusted freely, and it can also easily meet the needs of various fields, allowing you to stand, sit, or even lie down according to actual needs. Look!

LG OLED Object Collection Easel Aesthetic TV



Consumers who want more artistic atmosphere at home and pursue high-quality audio-visual entertainment, LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series can be said to be the best choice. The gap wall mount design is as elegant as hanging a painting on the wall, if this is what you want, then LG OLED Object Collection Easel aesthetic TV is also worthy of your favor! Easel Aesthetic TV is also equipped with the new generation LG OLED evo display technology, which has the advantages of higher brightness and infinite contrast. It looks like a large painting with its own display stand. It can be installed in an inclined way.

In addition, Easel also added a dustproof cover made of Danish textile Kvadrat high-order fabric, which can protect the TV panel when not in use, and quite ingeniously, the back of this mobile dustproof cover is hidden A set of 4.2-channel speakers with an output power of 80W can not only output full and solid sound quality, but also support Dolby Atmos stereo sound effects.

It is worth mentioning that this dust-proof shell allows Easel to switch between the two display modes of “AI frame” and “full frame”. The former will expose the upper half of the block to display time, weather information, or simply Used as a music player, the screen of the substrate can also change various themes by itself; the latter is to slide the dustproof casing down to the bottom to display the full screen. In addition to watching videos, you can also choose “Gallery Mode” , Play your favorite paintings and photographs through the OLED evo display technology, savor the vivid and graceful brushstrokes of the paintings, and feel the on-the-spot effect as if the real scene is presented in front of you.

Although the exterior design is the main selling point, Easel also has a certain level of audio-visual specifications. It is equipped with the latest α9 fifth-generation AI 4K audio-visual processing chip, which can automatically judge the video content presented on the screen through deep learning artificial intelligence. , perform an optimization program based on content characteristics, and improve the purity of the picture quality to create a lifelike image effect, and AI Sound Pro can also judge the spatial environment where the TV is located to provide excellent stereo sound effects.

LG OLED Object Collection Posé Aesthetic TV



The LG OLED Object Collection Posé aesthetic TV with unique and outstanding appearance is available in different sizes such as 42 inches, 48 ​​inches and 55 inches. Like Easel, it is equipped with LG OLED evo display technology, supports 4K HDR display effect and impressive Color rendering ability. Just like its name “Posing”, Posé’s design follows the meticulous style of high-value “zero dead angle”. The storage space is ingeniously planned by using a special arc-shaped reflex method, which can be used to place magazines and books, or to properly organize TV cables, set-top boxes, etc. with storage boxes, making the appearance of the whole machine look clean and pleasing to the eye.

Because the appearance of Posé is originally designed in the form of an independent picture frame, when you are not using it to watch video content, you can switch to “Gallery Mode” to display various types of images through the wide color gamut and high brightness display effect of OLED evo display technology. Static or dynamic artwork. Of course, Posé also built-in the latest α9 fifth-generation AI 4K audio-visual processing chip, which can automatically recognize the subject, background and scene in the picture through artificial intelligence, and automatically optimize it to make the subject more prominent and let the audio-visual content present. Better visuals.

StanbyME girlfriend machine



Different from the larger size of ordinary TVs, the StanbyME girlfriend machine that emphasizes “convenience to move” and “personal exclusive use” has a moderate size of 27 inches. It comes with a rolling base stand and a built-in battery design, allowing users to rely on Depending on the needs, you can move the StanbyME girlfriend machine to various spaces in the home at any time, without being bound by the power cord at all, and truly achieve the experience of “wherever you go, where you see it”.

The design inspiration of the StanbyME girlfriend machine comes from the “habits of using mobile devices” and “problems encountered” by ordinary people. Most people watch movies and TV programs through smartphones and tablets. Although it is very flexible to use, it is biased. The small screen is indeed not suitable for watching for a long time, and the audio and video presentation effect is far inferior to that of a large TV screen. On the other hand, the StanbyME girlfriend machine, which has a much larger screen and is also convenient for mobile use, has become the first choice to replace mobile devices.

When working at home, the StanbyME girlfriend machine is very suitable as a second screen other than a laptop or computer. While improving work efficiency, you don’t have to worry about the problems that ordinary screen products take time to install and take up too much space.

In addition, the StanbyME girlfriend machine also has a built-in convenient smart system that supports YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, U+ Idol Live, and Amazon Prime…etc. Many popular streaming audio-visual platforms, the touch-operable panel can also support HDR10 Pro high dynamic contrast content, the fourth-generation α7 AI audio-visual processing chip onboard can optimize the image and sound effects in real time, and the built-in two-channel speakers coupled with LG’s exclusive AI sound quality technology can be upgraded to a more immersive surround sound effect in one fell swoop. Make video and audio experience more comprehensive.

LG OLED Flex Changeable surface series



For those whose TVs are mainly used for playing games, the LG OLED Flex curved surface series is undoubtedly the best weapon to enhance the gaming experience. In terms of size, it is the same 42-inch size as LG OLED42C2, which is also focused on gaming purposes. It is also equipped with more excellent OLED evo display technology, which has the characteristics of pixel self-illumination, high brightness and infinite contrast, and the color rendering can be more perfect. Present various game content. But the most distinctive thing about Flex is its “adjustable screen curvature”! Players can quickly convert the panel from flat to curved through the OSD menu or the remote control, and the curvature displayed on the curved surface can be adjusted in 20 segments, up to 900R, so that players can choose according to the actual viewing distance and the type of game being played. Instantly switch to the best surface effect for a more immersive gaming experience.

As a dedicated display device for games, Flex certainly has many functional specifications that meet the needs of gamers, such as the panel conforms to the 4K 120Hz display mode of the next-generation game console, and the response time of only 0.1 ms can also keep up with the visual sensitivity of professional players. It provides the clearest image quality at all times under high-speed image transitions; in addition, the Flex panel is equipped with “super anti-reflection technology“, which can reduce the reflection of surrounding light and objects on the screen, ensuring that the image content is not disturbed.

In addition to adjusting the curvature of the panel, Flex is also equipped with a bracket that can be flexibly adjusted for height and inclination. The height position (14 cm) and front and rear inclination (15 degrees) can be adjusted according to actual needs, whether you are sitting upright in a combat state or want to The lazy sitting posture that completely relaxes the body can adjust the viewing angle to the best at any time.

For the adjustment of gaming experience, Flex also has a built-in “Game Dashboard” that can instantly display the current display mode and list the adjustment functions, and even switch between different sizes of display screens in real time, or perform dual-screen split display. In addition, the built-in The “Game Optimization” function allows players to choose the desired picture and sound parameters to optimize the audio-visual experience of the game. What’s more special is that Flex also supports KVM switching function, which can be used with the same set of peripherals such as mouse, keyboard, headset, microphone, etc., and can be used freely in TV and computer mode without replacing additional peripherals.

summary

As a leading TV brand, especially in the field of OLED TV, it is a market leader. LG not only has the most solid display technology, but also has unique planning in terms of smart applications. These advantages are directly reflected in sales and word of mouth. From this year The newly developed Lifestyle TV series can also be seen that LG is trying to develop in the direction of “seeking differences in the same way”, and provides more diversified product lines for the consumer market through the deconstruction of life taste and actual use needs.

Taking Object Easel and Object Posé in the LG Lifestyle TV series as new products called “aesthetic TVs”, they break away from your and my established impressions of TV appearance with a sense of exquisite design. Different from LG’s Zero Gap Gallery Series, which is mainly wall-mounted, Object Easel uses a special frame-style base to make the TV closer to the display of paintings. On the other hand, Object Posé uses an integrated stand to present a 360-degree beauty without dead angles. The beige fabric material on the back of the machine makes the whole TV more fashionable and soft visual effect. The strong “aesthetic” factors make the above two TVs more suitable for placing in spaces other than living rooms such as study rooms, studios, and corridors.

From a practical point of view, the StanbyME girlfriend machine can be said to be the most breakthrough product this year. The moderate 27-inch size with the assistance of the rolling base bracket and the design of the built-in battery without plugging in the power cord provide consumers with an absolute Excellent mobility and convenience, not to mention that the screen not only supports touch but can also be rotated manually. Compared with traditional TVs, the control is much more intuitive, and it is used like a large tablet.

After the overall evaluation, the editor believes that the LG Lifestyle TV series is very suitable as a “second TV” at home. No matter what you are pursuing is life taste, home aesthetics, personal exclusive, or more flexible application methods, you can choose from Find the appropriate solution in this series, why not try a completely different experience from traditional TV in the new year!