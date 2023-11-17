Get the best Corsair monitor for less with this incredible offer

The best offer for the best Corsair monitor

Yes, yes, you read that right. In this case we have the model Corsair XENEON Flex 45WQHD240, which has a regular price of 2,399.99, for only 1,499 euros. A real bargain if we were looking for a model with these characteristics.

It is true that the offer that we will see today is not suitable for all budgets, since we will talk about one of the best monitors on the market. But if you were really hesitant to purchase one, and you can afford it, this offer is an opportunity that you cannot miss.

We are talking about a monitor 45 inches curve, with WQHD resolution (3440 × 1440) and frequency 240 Hz. All this in a 21:9 screen ratio and a GtG response time of 0.03 ms.

Likewise, as could not be otherwise in Corsair products, it has compatibility NVIDIA G-Sync and certification AMD FreeSync Premium, as well as LG’s best OLED technology. Regarding HDR, we can observe a brightness of up to 1,000 nits and a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Its viewing angle is up to 170 degrees, and with respect to its connectors available, we can see, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB type C and USB type A. So it comes with all kinds of possibilities.

It is difficult for me to say what this monitor is missing, although, yes, all this gives us a result of 10 kg of weight and measurements of 30.46 cm x 1.07 meters x 57.49 cm, so we will not only have to think about acquiring it, or not, but where we are going to put it, since we will need a good space to be able to fully enjoy it.

As you may have seen in the previous video, this monitor is not only a fixed curved screen, like most of them, but we will have the option of converting it to a flat one, thanks to the Corsair Xeneon Flex technology so it will adapt to all the situations you need, being able to “fold” it manually to the point that best suits our vision.

The offer won’t last long, and units are limited, so if you’re hesitating, I wouldn’t advise it for long. We leave you here the link to the product so you can take a more detailed look at it on Amazon, as well as the opinions and other characteristics of it.

Although the price is still high, we will not find any other equal or superior monitor for it, so, at least at a semi-professional level, it is a bargain that we cannot pass up. Of the best deals we will see this Black Friday Since this is real, there are no tricks or advance price increases to make it seem more than it is. We have a monitor that is really worth much more than what they are asking us for it today.

Share this: Facebook

X

