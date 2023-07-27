Get the Best Deal: iPhone 13 on Sale with Huge Discount on Amazon

Title: “Unbelievable Deal: iPhone 13 Price Drops to All-Time Low on Amazon”

Are you looking for a very cheap iPhone with great technical hardware specifications? Well, your search might just be over. Apple’s latest flagship device, the iPhone 13, has received a massive price cut on Amazon, allowing you to save up to 200 euros on your purchase.

The iPhone 13 comes equipped with the powerful A15 Bionic chip and features a stunning 6.1-inch OLED screen. With the arrival of the iPhone 14, the price of the iPhone 13 had already dropped considerably. However, Amazon has now provided us with an incredible deal, marking a historic collapse in its price.

Previously priced at around 850 euros for the 128 GB model, the iPhone 13 is now available for just 653 euros. This represents a massive 23% discount, saving you more than 200 euros. The offer is valid for the iPhone 13 in blue, red, and midnight black colors.

In terms of features and technical specifications, the iPhone 13 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. With similarities to the iPhone 14, the iPhone 13 is a great purchase option at this reduced price.

If you were to buy a brand new iPhone 13, it would cost around 830 euros, including a small 8% discount on the original price. A similar discount can be found at PC Components, where the iPhone 13 is available for about 840 euros. However, this Amazon offer provides you with the opportunity to own a refurbished iPhone 13 for approximately 650 euros, making it an enticing deal.

Here are the detailed technical specifications of the iPhone 13:

– Dimensions: 14.67 x 7.15 x 0.76 cm

– Weight: 173 g

– 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display

– Resolution and density: 2,532 x 1,170 pixels, 460 dpi

– Processor: A15 Bionic

– RAM: 4 GB

– Operating system: iOS 16

– Storage: 128, 256, and 512 GB options

– Cameras: Dual cameras (12+12 MP), Front camera (12 MP)

– Battery: Up to 19 hours of video playback

– Colors: Green, Star White, Midnight, Blue, Pink, and Red

– Others: Dual SIM, Face ID, IP68 water resistance, MagSafe, Ceramic Shield

Undeniably, this is a very tempting offer. Purchasing the latest generation iPhone can often cost over a thousand euros, making these discounts on the previous generation models significantly more affordable.

Please note that this article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When you make a purchase through the specific links provided in this news, we receive a commission. Stay updated with the best deals by joining the iPadizate bargain channel.

Get in on the conversation and take advantage of this historic price drop on the iPhone 13 before it’s too late.

