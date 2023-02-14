Not long ago, Nintendo revealed a lot of exciting news at the Nintendo Direct, including the long-awaited “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”, “Pikmin 4”, “Forked Road Brigade 2”, and “Spratton 3” DLC and other sequel screens and news, as well as many new Switch games, among which players are most surprised, of course, there are retro games that have returned to the past Game Boy and GBA!

Nintendo

Nintendo

Nintendo

This time, Nintendo revealed that many classic games of Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance will be released on Nintendo Switch Online, so that we can relive the retro scenes of childhood on the new generation console, including Super Mario, Tetris Tetris, Alone in Including the Dark series, etc., you can directly select the mini-game you want to play from the homepage, and it is equipped with a memory storage function. Some games can also communicate with other players online to enjoy the fun of fighting and cooperating.

Nintendo

Nintendo

Nintendo

The most special thing is that the screen can also freely choose the Game Boy host to play the game. The following POPBEE has compiled a list of retro games that will be updated in the Game Boy game collection. Currently, this limited software “Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online” is in addition to Join Nintendo Switch Online, which can be played on Nintendo Switch, Lite, and OLED consoles. Players who have experienced the era of Game Boy games should not miss it!

Nintendo

Nintendo

Nintendo

Nintendo

Game Boy

Tetris®

Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

GARGOYLE’S QUEST

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid II – Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

Nintendo

Game Boy Advance

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

Nintendo

Join The Bee Club and subscribe to the POPBEE e-newsletter to read the latest information in real time, and to learn about the exciting privileges and discounts one step faster! In addition to this article, the following recent reports deserve your attention: