Garmin

The Engadget editorial team is committed to searching for high-quality products and preferential prices for you. Some of the linked merchants in the article have a cooperative relationship with Engadget, and the pricing and supply may change. Everything is based on the latest information of the merchants.

Garmin’s high-end all-round sports watch Fenix ​​6 Pro is now on sale at half price on Amazon, from the original price of US$600 to US$300. Its advanced map function adopts the form of topographic map, which also expresses topographical features, which is more detailed and accurate than general linear maps. With the satellite positioning system, it can be said to be even more powerful for experienced hikers who often hike.

Click here to buy Fenix ​​6 Pro — US$398

In terms of health monitoring, it is equipped with a new generation of wrist heart rate and Pulse Ox pulse oximetry functions, which supports advanced sleep monitoring and high-altitude adaptation, which is especially important when visiting high-altitude areas. In addition, it is equipped with the PacePro function. Through the imported GPX map and GPS positioning altitude data, combined with key factors such as uphill and downhill, physical condition, etc., it can provide runners with a more reference pace strategy to complete the schedule more smoothly. Draw the route. In addition, it also has a fall detection function, which can send an SOS message to the preset contact for you in the event of an accident.

The fine design of Fenix ​​6 Pro uses strong materials to improve durability. The 1.3-inch screen is covered with Gorilla Glass DX for protection. The watch body has passed the US military standard test and is heat-resistant, cold-resistant, impact-resistant, and waterproof. According to official data, it can be used for 14 days in daily mode after being fully charged, and it can last up to 36 hours after turning on GPS.