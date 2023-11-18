Get the iPhone 15 for Less in Amazon’s Black Friday Offer

Amazon is discounting the iPhone 15 for Black Friday in a new offer that has also been replicated in other stores.

The iPhone 15 is one of the most desired smartphones of the moment and Black Friday is the perfect time to get it. It is just one of the many iPhone models that are on sale for Black Friday, but it is undoubtedly one of the most recommended. It arrived just a few weeks ago and it can now be yours at the best price.

The official price of the iPhone 15 in the Apple Store is 959 euros, but thanks to this Amazon offer you can pay much less. At this time its price has fallen to 919 euros, which is 40 euros less. And the best thing is that we have this same offer available at MediaMarkt, so you can choose the store you like the most.

We are looking at a great smartphone that has improved a lot this year. If we compare the iPhone 15 with the iPhone 14 we will see clear improvements such as Dynamic Island, the USB-C port or the spectacular 48 megapixel main camera. And, now, it can be yours cheaper thanks to Black Friday. And don’t forget to follow Black Friday 2023 live so you don’t miss out on any offers as great as this one.

This year the iPhone 15 has made a very important leap in specifications. The iPhone 14 was practically an iPhone 13, but the iPhone 15 is almost a Pro version. It improves in almost everything: screen, cameras, processor, design… a spectacular iPhone without a doubt.

