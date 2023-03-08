ASUS

Coming to March, ASUS continued to launch a number of discounts on popular notebooks on Amazon. Among them, the Vivobook 13 Slate is equipped with a brightly colored OLED screen, and after the discount, you can start with 40% off, which is very cost-effective. In addition, there are Vivobook F515 and Vivobook S14 Flip with superior performance and price to meet the different needs of users.

ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED

ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is equipped with a 13.3-inch OLED screen with 100% DCI-P3 cinema-level color gamut. It not only supports Dolby Vison HDR, but also has obtained PANTONE and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certifications, plus it supports Dolby Atmos sound effects. A speaker can bring users an excellent audio-visual experience, making it more engaging to watch dramas and movies.

In terms of specifications, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is equipped with an Intel Pentium N6000 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC. The operating system uses Window 11 S mode. It is no problem to use it to handle paperwork and watch videos. In terms of connectivity, there are two USB-C ports, which are both DisplayPort display output functions, and also have a 3.5mm audio interface and a microSD card reader.

Now the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is discounted from the original price of US$600 to US$351 with a 40% discount. It is worth buying just because of its screen quality.

Click here to buy ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED — US$351

ASUS Vivobook F515

ASUS

ASUS VivoBook F515 uses a 15.6-inch FHD screen, equipped with Intel Core i3-1115G7 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage space, which can provide you with the performance for paperwork. For the operating system, the S mode of Windows 11 is selected for higher performance. Although it locks some functions, it is quite sufficient for use as a general clerical computer, and the standard version of Windows 11 can also be restored as needed.

In terms of peripheral connectivity, it has built-in two USB 2.0 ports, a USB 3.2 Type-C plus USB 3.2 Type-A port, and is also equipped with an HDMI interface, a hybrid audio jack and a microSD card reader.

Now ASUS Vivobook F515 is on sale on Amazon, reduced from US$450 to US$322, a big discount of US$128.

Click here to buy ASUS Vivobook F515 — US$322

ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip

asu

ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip is equipped with a 14-inch NanoEdge narrow-frame FHD touch screen with TÜV Rheinland anti-blue light certification. It is equipped with a stepless 360-degree ErgoLift screen hinge that has been tested by ASUS to withstand 20,000 rotations, allowing you to decide which angle to use with peace of mind. And posture use it to enjoy work or play.

In terms of specifications, the Vivobook S14 Flip is equipped with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage space. At the same time, it has a built-in AMD Radeon graphics chip, and its performance is sufficient to meet basic entertainment needs. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and is equipped with a USB-C that supports PD/DisplayPort, a USB-A 3.2 and a USB-A 2.0 port, as well as HDMI 2.0b and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip is now reduced from the original price of US$680 to US$540, which can save US$140.

Click here to buy ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip — US$540