Get the Xiaomi 13T Pro with 1TB Storage and 16GB RAM for 110 Euros Off

One of the biggest beasts ever created in the Android world is discounted in its most powerful version. Almost nothing. You can take home the Xiaomi 13T Pro for 110 euros less and along with some impressive 16 GB of RAM memory. As if that were not enough, he accompanies him 1 TB of storage so you never have to worry about space.

We are talking about a smartphone that went on sale not long ago for more than 1,000 euros, It’s not every day that you can find a high-end product like this on sale. In its characteristics sheet, you will find everything you may need, it is a sure hit. We tell you everything about it Xiaomi 13T Pro.

Buy the Xiaomi mobile at the best price

You will find a top-level screen that hooks you from the first moment, this Xiaomi does not mess around. In front of him lives an impressive 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution. Not only is it really sharp and exudes color, but it moves with complete fluidity thanks to its 120 Hz refresh rate.

Inside lives a tremendously powerful processor with which you will fly every day. You will be able to move any game or application with complete ease, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is a real monster that you will have the opportunity to squeeze without hesitation. Trust him Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 and don’t be afraid of anything.

And what about the cameras? Live all kinds of adventures and capture them without fear. In their pretty back they live a 50-megapixel main sensor and a wide-angle 13-megapixel and a camera telephoto lens which repeats with 50 megapixels. What more could you want?

You have been able to see it with your own eyes, The Xiaomi smartphone is a marvel with which you will not miss anything. It has everything you could need, it is a true high-end that will accompany you for years offering great performance. Are you really going to think about it?

