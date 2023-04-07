Design a successful feedback process for a video production

Feedback is central to video production. When producing a video, you should always seek outside opinions and critiques to refine your storyline or to spot and fix video errors. Beginners in particular often find it difficult to accept feedback and not take it as personal criticism. No professional film or video production can do without feedback and correction loops. It doesn’t matter if you’re making a video for a large audience, as part of a social media campaign, or for your YouTube channel. Feedback can help you produce a professional video that is well received and free from technical errors.

We’ve put together a few tips and important steps on how to design the feedback process for your video and get the most out of your video.

1. When should you ask for feedback on a video?

Don’t wait until you’ve finished producing your video for feedback. Then it is usually too late to make fundamental changes, for example to the course of action. It is recommended to schedule two rounds of feedback during video editing:

The first feedback should catch up when the general course of action of your video is set: you have arranged and assembled your video material, put individual video clips in the desired order and removed unimportant or blurred recordings. Then you can and should get feedback on this first rough draft of your video: find out if the video draft conveys the desired messages and the plot line is consistent with the goal of the video. Your critics should pay particular attention to whether the topic in the video is well addressed. In the first feedback phase, be sure to point out that this video is not the finished product and what you hope the feedback will do for your video. In this feedback phase, you should still be emotionally flexible enough to change the structure of your video.

The second feedback should plan when your video is almost finished and the end of the project is in sight. Before the last processing phase, you should start troubleshooting and get support in the form of feedback. Your critics should look for small errors, mostly of a technical nature, such as audio glitches, accidentally clipped words, color balance errors, etc. Again, tell your critics what you expect from you. Point out that the flow and plot of the video is basically the same, but you may have missed details that need to be corrected.

2. Who should you get feedback from?

Don’t get feedback from too many people, but don’t get feedback from too few either. A rule of thumb: Ask at least two people for feedback, but no more than five. The same applies to video feedback: too many cooks spoil the broth. You have to reckon with five people giving you five different opinions that you have to evaluate and take into account in your video editing. So limit the number of your critics to keep the review process manageable and efficient and unnecessary feedback loops to avoid.

With regard to the selection of your critics, you have a free hand (depending on the client and the production framework): it usually makes sense to have people with different backgrounds, strengths and expertise to include Of course, supervisors or clients should also be asked for feedback before the video is finished. However, especially in the second feedback round, it also helps to ask video professionals as critics, who are likely to discover errors in a video faster than laypeople. As a general rule, you should ask for feedback from people you can trust to be honest with you. This can be difficult when you ask employees for whom you are a manager and who may therefore be reluctant to openly criticize them.

3. What instructions do critics need for feedback?

Before each round of feedback, give your critics specific instructions on what you expect from the feedback and what the reviewers’ job is. This has the advantage that the video content is really checked for those aspects that are important to you. In addition focus Your critics then focus on specific questions or tasks and avoid overly general comments.

In the first feedback you can give the critics the following questions in advance:

Is the story and plot correct?

Do the individual sub-areas fit together?

Are there sections that are too lengthy or that need further explanation?

For the second feedback, you can create a list of typical technical errors and assign each critic to review individual aspects. For example, examiner one can pay special attention to the audio quality and that no word is cut off. Reviewer two focuses on color quality and reviewer three on overlay graphics or text and looks for typographical errors.

Video editing – simple, intuitive and with extensive functions Camtasia is a professional video editing tool. Get your full-featured trial now. Download Free Trial

4. How can you collect and submit the feedback?

Collecting feedback on a video by hand or using a Word document and noting down the commented video section down to the millisecond? That was yesterday. Use one for this Tool that facilitates the feedback process and with that comments directly in the video can be left behind.

This works very well with TechSmith’s Video Review, for example: your critics can add comments or mark incorrect sections while they are still watching the video. When watching the video, you can then clearly see which sections the criticism refers to and you can better understand comments as the context is clear.

Video Review allows you to comment directly on the video

TechSmith Video Review also has the great advantage that all working on one video file, communicate with each other and discuss different opinions. In this way, errors are not noted twice or three times and some points of criticism may resolve themselves in the discussion. Implemented corrections are also immediately visible to everyone involved. You can make the feedback process even more efficient with Video Review by setting a deadline for your critics by when the feedback must be completed.

Set a deadline for video feedback in Video Review.

TechSmith’s Video Review doesn’t just work for videos, by the way. You can also upload other documents such as images or screenshots and use the handy drawing tools, arrows or freehand drawing tool to show exactly what you mean. This makes Video Review a popular tool for digital proofreading.