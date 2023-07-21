Get Your Own Plush Miriel, the Pope of Elden Ring, from Youtooz!

Title: Elden Ring’s Miriel Plush Toy Now Available for Fans, but Limited to US and Canada

Subtitle: Youtooz launches nine-inch Miriel plush toy for $29.99, leaving UK and Europe fans eager for availability

If you’ve been dreaming of owning a cuddly plush version of Elden Ring’s Pope, Miriel, Pastor of Vows, then your wishes have come true. The creative team at Youtooz has painstakingly designed and crafted this adorable plush toy, which is now available for purchase at the affordable price of $29.99.

This plush toy stands at a majestic height of nine inches, embodying the essence of Miriel’s character. The official description of the plush highlights its exquisite features, stating that “His large green and brown shell protecting a soft but incredibly strong scaly brown body emerges from safety! His legs and head stick out in a gentle smile, with white gloves on top and gold trim that shimmers like an Erdtee’s rays! Packed with seams in 100% PP cotton, this plush plush is crafted from plain mint, sublimated peppermint, and shiny materials and is absolutely perfect for cuddling or teaching you the wildest witchcraft and spells!”

However, there is a catch. At present, this enchanting Miriel plush toy is exclusively available in the United States and Canada due to licensing issues. This unfortunate news disappoints countless fans residing in the United Kingdom and Europe, who will have to wait and pray for Miriel’s grace and hope for the plush toy to make its way across the Atlantic.

For those lucky enough to be in the US and Canada, the plush toy is set to ship between September 9th and October 9th, ensuring that the wait isn’t too prolonged.

PC Gamer first reported the availability of this highly sought-after Miriel plush toy, much to the delight of Elden Ring enthusiasts worldwide. It is undoubtedly a collectible item that fans won’t want to miss!

So, until the day comes when Miriel’s plush toy conquers international boundaries, fans in the UK and Europe can only admire from afar and trust that their patience and dedication will be rewarded.

