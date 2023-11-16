Get Your PC Ready: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League PC Requirements and Release Date Announced

Rocksteady’s highly anticipated Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been the subject of much speculation and anticipation, and now, with the release date fast approaching, fans finally have some concrete details to sink their teeth into.

The game, set to be released in February 2024, promises to be a thrilling live-service co-op experience. And now, with the recent announcement of the PC requirements on the game’s Steam store page, players can start preparing their rigs for the highly anticipated release.

For those looking to run the game at its lowest settings, the bar isn’t set too high, but it still requires a fairly new rig. Players will need an Intel i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 for the CPU, and an Nvidia GTX 1070 or Radeon Vega 56 for the GPU. In addition, 16GB of RAM and 65GB of available storage are a must, with an SSD recommended for optimal performance.

For those looking to experience the game at its best, the recommended setup demands more powerful hardware. An Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800 X3D is required for the CPU, and an Nvidia RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800-XT for the GPU. These specifications may not require the very latest hardware, but they certainly demand a powerful system.

With these requirements in mind, PC gamers will need to assess whether their current setup meets the demands of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. However, given the power of recommended hardware and the game’s release date, many players with rigs from the past few years should be able to dive into the action without issue.