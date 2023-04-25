Get your walkie-talkies ready and start playing OXENFREE II: Lost Signals – Available July 12th

The highly anticipated sequel from Night School Studios brings an all-new gaming experience to its iconic dialogue system.

Bryant Cannon Night School Studio Game Director

Hi, I’m Bryant Cannon, Game Director on Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. We’re excited to finally share this upcoming game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on July 12, 2023.

If you still don’t know what kind of game Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is, let me give you a brief introduction here. Welcome to Camena – a small coastal town suffering from unnatural electromagnetic waves where electronics and radios are not functioning properly. The TV was on and off, the plane had no radar signal, and the station couldn’t broadcast over the radio. You know, the problems that every quaint town in the Pacific Northwest has.

Riley Poverly, an environmental researcher, reluctantly returns to her hometown to investigate the frequency signals and ends up discovering more than she could have imagined. Playing as Riley, you must overcome harsh terrain, face mysterious cults, and discover strange paranormal phenomena that threaten to endanger our world. How you face these challenges is up to you, and your choices will define Riley’s future, and Camena’s.

In order to complete the task at hand, you need the right equipment. In Riley’s backpack are these items: a radio tuned to paranormal frequencies, several transmitters (which Riley needs to set up throughout the Camena to better understand these radio frequencies), a set of climbing kits (to traverse Camena some treacherous terrain), a walkie-talkie (allowing Riley to communicate with several new characters along the way).

Let’s learn more about wireless walkie-talkies.

Hello? Received?

Anyone who’s played Oxenfree will be familiar with its dialogue system and unique radio mechanic that allow Alex (the protagonist of the previous game) to communicate with mysterious ghosts and take control of her world. In Oxenfree II, we wanted to evolve this mechanic. This new walkie-talkie feature lets players control when and how Riley talks to off-screen characters.

How will this work? Let’s say you’re hiking back from setting up your transmitter in Tootega Falls, and your old high school friend and work buddy Jacob is feeling a little quieter. You can use the left transmit button to turn on the radio at almost any time. Browse the channels until you find someone you want to talk to, and you’re done!

To answer or not to answer? That’s the key.

In “Oxenfree II”, players will shape the story through Riley’s actions and dialogue, similar to the way Alex and other characters were manipulated in the previous game. Each decision affects who Riley becomes, her relationships with other characters, and the story options available to her each time.

Radio and walkie-talkie conceptual illustration

The radio extends on this basis and extends to the player level. You can choose to advance the story however you see fit, depending on how you interact with people on the radio. Unlike the previous game, where you made dialogue choices with the person in front of you, now you can start a conversation with anyone you want to contact via radio at any time. These interactions can provide you with useful insights into the secrets of the Camera,

Or you can ignore them entirely. If you choose to ignore, you will have to bear the consequences – but it is your decision anyway.

Who is there?

In addition to some of the characters you’ll meet (like Jacob and members of the suspected cult group Parentage, more on that later), Walkie-Talkie has more local contacts. If you find yourself stuck at any point during the game, you can pull out the walkie-talkie and talk to one of your contacts.

Not only will you get to know Camena better, but you’ll also learn about their current personal crisis.

One of the characters is Maria, the DJ for the student-run radio station at Camena High High School. When you listen to her radio show on Channel 8, she offers advice to listeners. If you contact her, she might even ask for your opinion, and helping her might change the type of music you hear on Camera High Radio.

Another character you’ll come into contact with (or, more accurately, he’ll contact you with) is Nick, a sailor who, in his own words, “goes up and down the coastline all the time.” If you do Nick a little favor, he’ll provide valuable insight into the strange happenings around Camerana. You may also need to help him cope with the supernatural events he encounters.

a growing story

In addition to the supernatural events surrounding them, Riley and her walkie-talkie contacts must also confront the seemingly mundane events of everyday life and the choices anyone makes about who they want to be.

Are the life choices Riley is making right for her? Has she become who she wants to be?

Much like the teens in the original Oxenfree, your walkie-talkie contacts are making key decisions about their lives: should Maria share a secret that could forever affect a friendship? Should Nick take the risk and make the boldest move of his life? Playing as Riley in the game, you’ll talk to them over a walkie-talkie and discuss anything from personal issues to scary ghosts and cults. Just like everyday life.

We can’t wait for everyone to delve into Camena’s story when Oxenfree II: Lost Signals officially launches on July 12th. The game is now available for pre-order, PlayStation Store 25% off now on.

※The launch date of game content may be adjusted according to different regions/countries.

※The above content is subject to any modification without prior notice.

