Getir is said to be in advanced talks to buy rival Gorillas. The Turkish home spending giant, also active in Italy, according to sources close to the negotiation would be ready to close the deal to buy the German company. The deal, sources explain to Bloomberg, would see Getir shell out one part in cash, another in shares. But no final decisions would be made at the moment.

The Turks would therefore be in the process of buying rivals, who in recent months have suffered the crisis in the sector after the boom during the years of the pandemic. F.

After a recent capital increase of $ 768 million, Getir’s managers would aim to consolidate in the German and UK markets, where Gorrilas is still working after a drastic reduction in operations decided last July that led to the layoff of 530 people in Italy and another 1,500 in other European countries.

Gorillas, based in Berlin, was founded right after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has attracted billions of investments in a very short time, driven by lockdowns and by the need of many people to have home shopping during closures and neighbors.

With the reopening, however, the company’s business model began to creak, as did the 3 billion valuation achieved in a few months. Getir, on the other hand, held up. Financially it is supported by Mubadala Investment and Sequoia Capital, funds that have allowed it to withstand the brunt of the reopenings and continue to work. And to expand.