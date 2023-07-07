Getting an ECG at home: the D-Heart idea that Americans like

this text is among those included in the pages of the Special With the eyes of the algorithmon newsstands these days together with the local newspapers of the Gedi group

D-Heart is no longer called D-Heart. That is: it is still called that, but is now a business unit of Strena Medical. The reason is that “on April 5, 2023 we closed the notarial deed for their acquisition of the majority of our company”, as he told us Nicolò Briante, co-founder of the startupon the phone from Miami.

D-Heart was founded in 2015 in Genoa by Briante together with his friend Niccolò Maurizi: it is active in the medical field and its flagship product, the one with which they made themselves known, is a portable electrocardiograph, easy to use and to connect to the smartphone, with which people can monitor their heart by themselves. The first prototype was built in 2016 allowed D-Heart to raise funding: for around 1.5 million euros and to arrive on the market in April 2018, with the device being put up for sale (also on Amazon) for around 330 euros.

Healthcare and technology D-Heart and Medicilio, the Italian startups doing what Theranos failed to do by Emanuele Capone 03 August 2022

Made in Italy towards the rest of the world

Made in Italy, in Cologno Monzese, the D-Heart is an 8 or 12-channel ECG, a “true medical device, recognized and certified by the European Union”, aimed primarily at 40-50 year olds, who can use it by themselves, the so-called caregivers and nurses, pharmacists and family doctors. It combines with the smartphone, is positioned at the height of the sternum, then the phone camera helps to fix the cables in the right points through augmented reality: at the end of the exam, a report is drawn up which the user can send to one of the affiliated cardiologists (paying a monthly subscription) or even make a PDF of it, print it and send it to your trusted cardiologist, also via WhatsApp.

When we met him for the first time, in August 2022, Briante confessed to us that he had two ambitions: to take the product beyond Europe (and above all to the USA) and have it recognized by the Italian NHS. The deal with Strena Medical helps somewhat get closer to both goals.

Strena is an American company, active for almost 40 years as a manufacturer and distributor (even of big brands such as Sony and Esaote) of medical equipment especially on the South American market, in Asia and the Middle East: “We needed outlets in these markets, they needed access to the European Union – explained Briante – Furthermore, they will help us obtain US FDA approval, because they already have certified products and know how to go about following a long and complex procedure”. And which those of D-Heart hope to solve by 2024.

Health The virtual twin of the human body for the future of healthcare by Giuditta Mosca 18 November 2022

The future: AI, algorithms and new devices

Meanwhile, the agreement with Federfarma Liguria remains standing, which provides that people can go to the pharmacies equipped with their ECG (instead of in the hospital) to have his heart checked and see the report reimbursed by the regional health care. And also a new device went on sale – it’s called D-Heart Convex Scanner (picture above)costs just under 5 thousand euros and is a portable ultrasound (designed for example for medical offices) that works in combination with smartphones and tablets and with a specific app.

In the near future, Briante imagines a couple of possible uses of AI and algorithms in your devices: “In the case of ultrasound, they will be able to help the human operator for the acquisition of images and physically for the use of the probe, making him understand where to press more and how to move it, so as to have better exams regardless of the personal experience”. And then? “As for the electrocardiogram, they will be useful, thanks to the ability to process and memorize large amounts of data, to recognize signs that may indicate rare heart disease before they occur, such as Fabry disease or cardiac amyloidosis.” Which is one thing some AIs already do (for example) for maculopathy of the retina, and goes in the groove traced by D-Heart over 8 years ago.

@capoema

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

