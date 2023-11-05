Gewa presents innovative solar balconies: the perfect combination of functionality and aesthetics in solar balcony railings

Finally there is the possibility of combining aesthetics and functionality when generating electricity on the balcony!

(Image source: @ GEWA Balcony Systems GmbH)

GEWA GmbH, a provider of innovative solutions in the field of balcony construction and balcony railings, is pleased to announce the launch of its new sustainable solar balcony railings. This innovation allows users to combine functionality and aesthetics in the solar balcony railing. The new railing does not take up any additional space, is aesthetically pleasing and can be seamlessly integrated into the electricity concept of any household.

The solar balcony railing from Gewa is an innovative solution for environmentally friendly energy generation directly on the balcony. The photovoltaic modules are elegantly and safely integrated into the balcony railing and can convert sunlight into efficient electricity. The special design allows optimal use of the available space without compromising on aesthetics and functionality.

With GEWA solar balconies, customers can not only use their balcony as a renewable energy source, but also make their home more environmentally friendly and reduce their electricity consumption.”

Gewa solar balconies offer a variety of benefits for environmentally conscious consumers. The most important advantage is space saving, as the balcony railing as a solar panel also functions as a power source without taking up additional space. In addition, the elegant design integrates harmoniously into the architecture of the building and gives the balcony a modern aesthetic.

Interested customers and trade visitors have the opportunity to get to know Gewa’s solar balconies better at the Offerta trade fairs in Karlsruhe and Heim und Handwerk in Munich. The Offerta will take place in Karlsruhe from October 28th, 2023 to November 5th, 2023 (Hall 2 at Stand G38). The Home and Craft trade fair will be held in Munich from November 29th, 2023 to December 3rd, 2023 (Hall B5, Stand 378). In addition, GEWA is holding an in-house exhibition directly at the company headquarters in Simmersfeld. From November 18th, 2023 to November 19th, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the company invites interested parties to Simmersfeld at Poststrasse 5.

The trade fairs offer a unique opportunity to explore innovative solar balconies, exchange ideas with Gewa experts and receive individual offers. The Gewa team will be on site to answer any questions and support customers in integrating the solar balconies into their electricity concept.

With the introduction of solar balconies, GEWA GmbH is setting an example for its commitment to renewable energies. Customers now have the opportunity to benefit both ecologically and economically from this innovative product and thus actively contribute to climate protection.

About GEWA GmbH:

GEWA is a renowned provider of maintenance-free balcony systems made of high-quality aluminum. The products are characterized by their longevity and resistance to weather influences. With modern design and high quality, GEWA balcony systems offer the opportunity to beautify buildings and effortlessly maintain the aesthetics over a long period of time thanks to the maintenance-free panels.

The company GEWA Balkonsysteme GmbH manufactures balconies, balcony railings, privacy elements, garden fences and balcony floors made of aluminum. More than 40 years of experience and satisfied customers speak for themselves. As early as 1992, the company switched from conventional wooden balconies to aluminum balconies. Aluminum balconies are completely weatherproof in terms of material and color. The potential of aluminum as a material lies in the fact that it is absolutely maintenance-free. GEWA guarantees balconies and aluminum privacy screen elements with high functionality for new and old buildings cleanly and quickly in attractive quality.

Contact

GEWA Balcony Systems GmbH

Andreas Waidelich

Poststrasse 5

72226 Simmersfeld

07484 929030

07484 9290322