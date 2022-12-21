Earlier, NVIDIA low-key made a small update for the mid-to-high-end GF RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti, the former added a low-capacity 8GB version, and the latter upgraded the memory specification to GDDR6X, that is, see the actual measurement report of GF RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X.

For current game applications, GF RTX 3060-level or above models will have a better balance in all aspects, and have a better experience in both traditional rendering and ray tracing rendering, plus support for DLSS 2 upscaling technology , even if the game requirements are relatively high, the fluency can still be improved by upscaling technology. I have tested the latest battle royale game “Fortnite” that uses “Unreal Engine 5.1” before. It can be seen that the performance of the game engine on GF RTX 3060 or above more satisfactory.

Since the RTX 4060 is expected to be launched in the middle of next year, the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are still the main high-efficiency game cards for 1080p. It is expected that even if many games launched in 2023 are upgraded to “Unreal Engine 5.1”, GF RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti will still be more than enough to cope with it. Players who are still on GF GTX 1060 or non-ray chasing GTX 16 series can upgrade with confidence.

It can be seen from the specifications that the GF RTX 3060 Ti only changes in memory specifications, and there is no change in the number of GPU cores and acceleration clocks. Since the clocks are greatly increased from the upgrade from GDDR6 to GDDR6X, the digital increase in memory bandwidth reaches 35%, if the game or application scenario is heavy on the memory bandwidth of the graphics card, the performance will be significantly improved.

GALAX GF RTX 3060 Ti 1-Click OC Plus GDDR6X

The tested GALAX GF RTX 3060 Ti 1-Click OC Plus GDDR6X is very similar to the previous GALAX GF RTX 3070 8GB of the same manufacturer. It uses a dual-slot dual-fan silent design, with 3 DP and 1 HDMI 2.1 output, only one is needed 8-pin power input, also provide the same factory “Xtreme Tuner” overclocking software.

testing platform

Processor: Core i5 12400

Motherboard: ASRock Z690 PG Riptide

Memory: 16GB DDR4 3800

SSD：WD BALCK SN850 1TB

Graphics Card: GALAX GF RTX 3060 Ti 1-Click OC Plus GDDR6X, GALAX GF RTX 3070 8GB, ZOTAC 3060 Ti GDDR6, ASUS RX 6600 XT 8GB

According to the test results, in most 1080p high-definition games, the performance change of GF RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X is not obvious compared with the old version. It can be seen that the performance is mainly limited by the GPU core, even if the memory bandwidth is increased by 35%, it will not help much.

As for power consumption, due to the higher clock speed of GDDR6X, the relative power consumption of RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X will increase. According to the Total Board Power reading in the “Furmark” test, it is about 25W higher than the GDDR6 version, catching up with the RTX 3070 level.

Summary: Pure specification update also depends on pricing

According to the actual measurement, the performance of GF RTX 3060 Ti has changed little after changing the memory to GDDR6X specification. It can be seen that the reason why the manufacturer did not make high-profile publicity is to a greater extent to cooperate with the memory manufacturer’s production capacity to gradually shift to GDDR6X. At present, ETH “mining” is also unprofitable, and the computing demand for memory bandwidth has dropped significantly, and purely increasing memory bandwidth has no practical effect.

In terms of price, there are still some old GDDR6 models on the market. The price of GF RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X starts at around HK$3,200. There are also some brands with high-end GDDR6 overclocking versions that are more expensive. design preference.