Home » Ghost Games Partners With XP Alliance – – Gamereactor
Technology

Ghost Games Partners With XP Alliance – – Gamereactor

by admin
Ghost Games Partners With XP Alliance – – Gamereactor

Esports organization Ghost Gaming has announced a partnership with youth esports league XP League. The partnership will see the XP League’s locations representing Ghost Gaming across the southeastern United States, while the two collaborate on youth development.

This will give individuals visiting XP League locations the opportunity to represent Ghost Gaming and will see the creation of special teams that will be designated as Ghost Gaming Academy teams and those added to those teams will receive official jerseys.

“Ghost Gaming is the region’s leading professional gaming organization who share our passion for youth development,” said XP League CEO Jay Melamed. “We are thrilled to be working with this incredible organization on our shared commitment to professional exposure and development for our kids. Professional team partnerships like this validate youth esports.

The partnership will also feature various kick-offs, as well as physical and virtual meet-and-greets, coaching opportunities, pro/amateur gaming sessions and more.

See also  [email protected] has released more than 3,000 independent games and paid developers more than $4 billion in the past 10 years

You may also like

Greentech Index: Pelletheizung – TechFieber Greentech Live

Mercedes-AMG adds MANUFAKTUR customization option to new SL...

Samsung Galaxy S23 in the test – for...

Netflix, tight on password sharing and new tariffs

Stealth adventure game “The Lord of the Rings:...

The best lightweight power banks, ideal for hiking!...

Who are the real ecovandals

Lepow C2 portable monitor buy cheap from 107€...

Swappie Premium Series: Like new, but sustainable

Consumer advice center warns Amazon customers about email...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy