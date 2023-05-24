Ghost Games Partners With XP Alliance – – Gamereactor

Esports organization Ghost Gaming has announced a partnership with youth esports league XP League. The partnership will see the XP League’s locations representing Ghost Gaming across the southeastern United States, while the two collaborate on youth development.

This will give individuals visiting XP League locations the opportunity to represent Ghost Gaming and will see the creation of special teams that will be designated as Ghost Gaming Academy teams and those added to those teams will receive official jerseys.

“Ghost Gaming is the region’s leading professional gaming organization who share our passion for youth development,” said XP League CEO Jay Melamed. “We are thrilled to be working with this incredible organization on our shared commitment to professional exposure and development for our kids. Professional team partnerships like this validate youth esports.

The partnership will also feature various kick-offs, as well as physical and virtual meet-and-greets, coaching opportunities, pro/amateur gaming sessions and more.