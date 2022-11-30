Ghost Song is a small video game developed by Old Moon for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5 and for Xbox One, X and S: from November 3rd it is included in the Game Pass of the Microsoft console, so if you have a subscription you can also try it for free. Which is something everyone should be doing, because Ghost Song it’s a great video game.

Ghost Song is what is defined as a metroidvania, that is, an action game that combines some of the typical elements of two great classics such as Metroid e Castelvania, like the huge 2D map which at the beginning is not entirely explorable but gradually expands as the player adds upgrades to the character or comes into possession of specific objects. Curious detail: as in Metroidhere too the protagonist is female (or so it seems) and here too we can get to move just like Samus Aranrolling at high speed.

The importance of history

What changes is that nothing is known about the character you play in the game. But nothing really, starting with what he is: he doesn’t even have a name, it’s just a combat suit (here called Deadsuit) which could be a robot equipped with artificial intelligence or host a person inside. We don’t even know what do you do on Lorian, the planet on which he wakes up after (possibly) a space shipwreck. To discover all these things, and many more, all you can do is explore.

However, this is only part of the game experience: as you progress, you will discover who Lorian is very large and divided into areas that are also very different from each other, is not inhabited only by dangerous creatures. You will find yourself making acquaintances, meeting other explorers, trying to help them and listening to their stories, learning their expectations and fears, even comparing them with your own. And also to reflect a little on the relationship between people and machineson the role of dreams, on how AI works and on what can be defined as human.

Graphically, Ghost Song we really liked it: the general layout looks like that of science fiction illustrations from the 70s, but with a splash of Alien, Star Wars and as well Evangelion. The use of colors and light is remarkable, with the verdant parts of the surface of Lorian which act as a counterpoint to the darker and more gloomy ones found underground: it is not infrequent that one experiences a real feeling of well-being when you see the sky again after a long (or very long) exploration session in the tunnels.









youtube: the trailer of Ghost Song

How to play Ghost Song

Deadsuit has an arm that works like a cannon, which can be improved by leveling up, recovering items or buying upgrades in one of the two shops on Lorian, one main and one (much better stocked) secret and hidden. Firing repeatedly, the cannon overheats and loses effectiveness, but can then be used to hit enemies up close, resulting in an interesting variety of ranged or melee attacks. Of enemies, in Ghost Songthere are many: the map is really large, divided into areas that are also very different from each other and inhabited by a basically hostile fauna (even one that does not seem hostile) and with different attack methods.

Then there are the bosses, which aren’t many and aren’t overly complicated to take down (except for the last 3) and allow you to progress through the story. Attention: as in Elder Ring and similar, also in Ghost SongWhen you die you lose everythingthe save points are few and to recover one’s possessions it is necessary to return to the place of defeat and try again.

The so-called backtracking (that is precisely the going back, exploring areas already explored because finally you manage to get where you couldn’t get before) there is, it is very present and can perhaps be considered among the defects of the game. But maybe not, maybe its part of the game: Metroidvanias are all like that. And this is done really well.

