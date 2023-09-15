Ghosts Walker 2: Trial Version Now Available for PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X|S/Steam/Epic Games Store

Global publisher 505 Games and developer One More Level have announced the release of a trial version of the highly anticipated game, “Ghosts Walker 2.” Gamers can now get a sneak peek at the new features before the Japanese game is officially launched on various platforms.

The trial version of “Ghosts Walker 2” is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms such as Steam and the Epic Games Store. Players can immerse themselves in the sinister urban area and the dusty ruins outside Damo Tower, where they will face the terrifying threat of evil cultists. Additionally, players have the opportunity to experience the speed of life and death by riding the protagonist Jack’s motorcycle.

Those who pre-order the “Brutal Edition” of the game can not only enjoy the game 48 hours in advance on October 24 but also unlock exclusive in-game items. Furthermore, pre-ordering either the physical or digital versions of “Ghosts Walker 2” will give players access to the traditional katana expansion pack, which includes two long sword skins and two hand skins.

Newcomers to the series can also catch up on the key plot events of the previous game through the “Ghosts Walker” review video included in the trial version.

About 505 Games, the global publisher has been providing quality games for players of all ages. They have released popular titles such as “DEATH STRANDING,” “CONTROL,” and “Ghostrunner.” With offices in various countries including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, and Japan, 505 Games is dedicated to bringing the best gaming experiences to players worldwide.

One More Level, the developer behind “Ghosts Walker 2,” was founded by industry veterans who share a passion for creating games they themselves would love to play. Their aim is to develop rich and engaging games that keep players eager to “play one more level.”

With the trial version now available, gamers have the perfect opportunity to delve into the world of “Ghosts Walker 2” and get a taste of the thrilling gameplay and features that await them. Whether it’s fighting off evil cultists or experiencing the adrenaline rush of high-speed motorcycling, this trial version is sure to leave players wanting more. To pre-order and learn more about the game, visit the official website of 505 Games at www.505games.com.

