Ghostwire Tokyo was one of two exceptions to Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda last year, as Sony had already made a console-exclusive deal. That led to the game launching in March for PC and PlayStation 5, but not Xbox, despite Microsoft owning both the developer and publisher and franchise rights.

Most people probably assumed it would be released to Xbox a year after the timed exclusivity deal expired (this happened with Deathloop, the second exception earlier this fall), although Microsoft can’t talk about it, technically still can’t , because Sony has an exclusive agreement. But it appears that the Xbox version has now been confirmed, as Bethesda Softworks has a new international publishing headquarters in London, which suspiciously has Ghostwire Tokyo material on the walls – listed as Xbox Series S/X.

This was noticed by German Xbox insider Klobrille, who showed a photo from the official Bethesda London home page, which now appears to have been deleted. Since Tango Gameworks is a studio owned by Bethesda, which is the publisher, we suspect this is wrongly printed on the wall, assuming Ghostwire Tokyo will be released as Xbox Series S/X in March 2023, and it will be included in Game Pass is a very safe bet.

