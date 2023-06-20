Ghostwire Tokyo has more than 5 million players

Ghostwire Tokyo launches on Xbox Series S/X on April 12 of this year, after being a PlayStation 5 console exclusive for the previous year. About a month later, Tango Gameworks announced that the game had reached a very impressive milestone, and that Ghostwire Tokyo reached over 4 million players, which Game Pass certainly contributed to. growth.

Now, another month later, a new milestone has been reached, with over five million players enjoying the ultra-Japanese and evocative action-adventure. The developer is celebrating the occasion with gorgeous commemorative artwork by concept artist Kenta Muramatsu.

Are you one of those five million people, or do you still have Ghostwire Tokyo unplayed?

