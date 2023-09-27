Ghoutia Karchoumi and Sofia Pedersen, when football goes “off the pitch”

This is the story of your athletes from FC Internazionale Milano who started the women’s League A Championship yesterday, with the full approval of Vice President Javier Zanetti, who in the meantime is enjoying a stellar derby, the fifth won in a row against the Rossoneri cousins ​​and with a five that the Nerazzurri are unlikely to forget.

The truth is that, just as the management has underlined, the game on the issues of Social Responsibility, Diversity and Inclusion and Corporate Activism is only one and is played as a team without gender distinctions, but the history and commitment of these two athletes with international careers are really making a difference.

We are talking about Ghoutia Karchoumi and Sofia Pedersen, both new signings, of value not only for their extraordinary international careers but also for the commitment of both “off the pitch”, in particular for Africa.

Sofia Pedersen

Sofia Pedersen, we learned to know her already last year, when she played for Juventus FC. Ambassador di We Play Green, together with Thorsby, Marcelo Vieira, and colleague Elin Landstrom; member of Commongoalorg member; In the board UEFA led by Michele Uva to support ‘Strength through Unity’ which aims to inspire, activate and accelerate collective action towards respect for human rights and respect for the environment in the context of European football until 2030 and beyond; winner of Green Award at the Social Football Summit in Rome and also volunteer for YOPP, an association that works for the protection and inclusion of children in Ghana, through the values ​​of sport. All of this, of course, without neglecting the commitment in the field:

Sofia also scored in the first match of the season. A sign that male and female athletes are now developing an ever-increasing awareness and desire to get involved at 360 degrees. Also because young fans, especially from GenZ, are asking for it, they feel it in their hearts because they are first and foremost young themselves, it affects them closely and they have the media strength to promote these changes.

With the media example of course and the diffusion of messages, of course, but also and above all with concrete actions. It is precisely in light of these actions that another important recognition has arrived: the award with the Marcus Rashford Awards dedicated to those who are leaving a mark for their commitment with significant changes and actions for civil society and the environment, at the World Football Summit in Seville on 20/21 September, the event that aims to make the football industry more sustainable.

Sofia, first of all congratulations, let’s start from the basics. What is Climate Change for you and why did you decide to commit to this cause?

I became aware of this precisely through my work in the world of football, which led me to travel a lot and to understand that everything I did had an impact on the surrounding environment, on the planet, as well as a media resonance and therefore the ability and possibility of reaching a huge amount of people. This at a national and global level, playing for the Danish national team but having changed multiple teams, from Juventus last year, to the great challenge of Inter. Even more beautiful because there are athletes who share my same sensitivity.

Was their support important?

Fundamentally, a game that can only be won together. In fact, beyond my choice for which I am honored to have received this award at the WFSummit in Seville, that is, to donate and offset all the emissions relating to my travels, from flights to anything that could damage the environment, without the associations mentioned and to which I am part of, both for Ghana and WePlayGreen, I would not have been able to acquire the tools and awareness that I have today.

Described in this way it seems like a magical world.

There is so much to do, nothing but magic. The solution that I wanted to adopt, compensation for emissions, is something but it is a “short-term” strategy. What is needed instead, as the institutions are also doing, is to set traceable medium-long term objectives and a clear strategy that brings together all the actors, not just the athletes, from the institutions to the members of civil society, to the research centers, to the clubs, to the Universities…

Ghoutia Karchoumi

Ghoutia Karchoumi, what more can be done for the development of women’s football on the pitch in Italy and Europe?

Professionalism was certainly an important recognition and in Italy I found an openness and a series of protections and growing attention. I believe we need to improve, also thanks to scouting and the growth of the level of play, the attractiveness and the competitive level, because in this way we can move from a movement to a product that involves a growing number of spectators, sponsors and related industries. But in Italy as an athlete I feel lucky because I can bring these skills without being at a disadvantage at the start. I realize that it is still a privilege of a few clubs like Inter or Juventus, Roma, while small clubs still struggle to understand the benefits but there will be growth because from the grassroots girls are increasingly asking to play and be footballers, even in countries like the one I come from it is seen as a path to social redemption.

You played for the French national team, winning a World Cup, but you still chose to play for the Algerian team. Why this choice? Were there issues that were not strictly football related?

Yes, it was the primaries. In France I didn’t find within myself that feeling of wanting to give something back to my continent, to the sacrifices made by my mother who I lost very early and by my people. In a positive sense, by playing for Algeria, for Africa I feel like I am giving voice to those like me who have followed a truly tortuous path to redemption to get out of conditions of total absence of “equal opportunities”, a word that I practically knew in Italywhich is why I feel grateful as mentioned and I want to leave a legacy in this country too through my commitment, the telling of my story which causes real suffering, through football and the hope and commitment I have placed in this dream took me all the way to the Champions League and today to Milan, a commitment that must be not only for my club but also for the League. Many players are discriminated against not because of their origin but because they have a different skin color and in this there is no distinction between men’s and women’s football.

Off the pitch: earthquake in Morocco and floods in Libya, constant discrimination against athletes of different nationalities…

Exactly, I’m happy to have Sofia on my team who is very committed to both Ghana and the environment. What is happening is there for all to see. For this and much more I am very close and ready to commit to the strategies outlined. We must pursue a sporting career but also improve the conditions of the society that welcomed us and the one we come from. I participated in the presentation day of the CSR strategy of the Football League, a pilot project of the UEFA strategy. I was happy to learn that with Keep Racism Out football is moving but there is still a lot to do in terms of social policies and initiatives of solidarity and sensitivity towards the environment, inclusion, racism and women’s empowerment. I’m ready: “On & Off the pitch”

Technology, research, innovation they therefore do not conflict with sustainability as many believe.

(They both answer) Far from it. It is clear that we have to give up something but this does not mean progress, in fact it is precisely the innovations that have led us to understand how to compensate, technology that in many cases can find effective solutions to combat and prevent phenomena such as floods, earthquakes and what is shaking Africa and other parts of our beloved planet.

