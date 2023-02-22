ASUS TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard

ASUS has launched a new TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard, equipped with 12 + 1 + 2 55A Power Stage power supply modules, paired with 2 sets of large aluminum extruded VRM heatsinks, enough for the Intel Core 13th generation processor platform, and supports the latest PCIe 5.0 transmission interface, 3 sets of M.2 NVMe SSD configuration, 2.5G LAN network module, WiFi 6 wireless network module, castrating a few specifications while providing enough motherboard connection and expansion functions to provide a lower price and more It can satisfy users with limited budget.

ASUS TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard adopts ATX Form Factor design, the size is 30.5cm x 24.4cm, 6-layer 2oz Copper PCB layer design, black PCB with black heat sink, the heat sink is designed with a square aluminum extrusion shape, A few yellow lines and special small patterns are added to the surface of the motherboard, and the words TUF GAMING and LOGO are also added to the surface of the metal heat sink. The military hardcore style makes the product more stable and reliable.

ASUS TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard’s TUF luminous lettering under the I/O Cover has added ARGB light particles, which supports its own Aura Sync light control, and will emit RGB light effects when powered on.

Supports 13th generation Core processors, new LGA 1700 Socket

The Intel B760 motherboard has a brand-new LGA 1700 processor interface. The appearance is quite different from the old LGA 115X and 1200. Not only has it changed from a square shape to a rectangular shape, the size is 37.5mm x 45.0mm. There are two places on the top and bottom instead of one on the left and right sides. The bigger change is that the opening method of the Socket loading plate is replaced with a structure similar to LGA 1366, and the direction of the socket rod is opposite to that of the loading plate.

Although the processor interface of this generation is called LGA 1700, the actual number of LGA Pins is 1800 pins, and 100 pins have not yet been defined, which will be reserved for future CPUs as additional power or I/O pins. The use of feet is similar to that of LGA 2011.

13th Generation Desktop Intel Core Processor Specifications

Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 36MB 3.0 / 5.8 2.2 / 4.3 ✔ 125W 253W UHD 770 Intel Core i9-13900KF 8 16 24 / 32 36MB 3.0 / 5.8 2.2 / 4.3 ✔ 125W 253W – Intel Core i9-13900 8 16 24 / 32 36MB 2.0 / 5.6 1.5 / 4.2 65W 219W UHD 770 Intel Core i9-13900F 8 16 24 / 32 36MB 2.0 / 5.6 1.5 / 4.2 65W 219W – Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 30MB 3.4 / 5.4 2.5 / 4.2 ✔ 125W 253W UHD 770 Intel Core i7-13700KF 8 8 16 / 24 30MB 3.4 / 5.4 2.5 / 4.2 ✔ 125W 253W – Intel Core i7-13700 8 8 16 / 24 30MB 2.1 / 5.2 1.5 / 4.1 65W 219W UHD 770 Intel Core i7-13700F 8 8 16 / 24 30MB 2.1 / 5.2 1.5 / 4.1 65W 219W – Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 24MB 3.5 / 5.1 2.6 / 3.9 ✔ 125W 181W UHD 770 Intel Core i5-13600KF 6 8 14 / 20 24MB 3.5 / 5.1 2.6 / 3.9 ✔ 125W 181W – Intel Core i5-13600 6 8 14 / 20 24MB 2.7 / 5.0 2.0 / 3.7 65W 154W UHD 770 Intel Core i5-13500 6 8 14 / 20 24MB 2.5 / 4.8 1.8 / 3.5 65W 154W UHD 770 Intel Core i5-13400 6 4 10 / 16 20MB 2.5 / 4.6 1.8 / 3.3 65W 148W UHD 730 Intel Core i5-13400F 6 4 10 / 16 20MB 2.5 / 4.6 1.8 / 3.3 65W 148W – Intel Core i3-13100 4 4 / 8 12MB 3.4 / 4.5 – 60W 89W UHD 730 Intel Core i3-13100F 4 4 / 8 12MB 3.4 / 4.5 – 58W 89W –

The new 13th-generation Core series Raptor Lake processors are upgraded to the Intel 7 process (10nm++) with 3rd-generation SuperFin transistors, and also adopt a mixed architecture of large and small cores. The large core (P-Core) adopts a new high-performance Raptor Cove micro-architecture. The small core (E-Core) uses an upgraded version of the energy-efficient Gracemont microarchitecture. Using a new process, the main upgrade of Intel’s 13th generation Core processor is that the clock frequency of the large core (P-Core) has been increased by up to 600MHz and the L2 Cache of each core has been increased to 2MB, compared with the small core (E-Core). In the previous generation, the maximum 16 cores were increased, the L2 Cache capacity was increased to 4MB, the core clock frequency was increased by 600MHz to a maximum of 4.3GHz, the number of cores was up to 24 cores, 32 threads design, the maximum PL2 power consumption was 253W, and the single-core performance was improved. 15% and multi-core performance increased by 41%. It also supports new DDR5 and old DDR4 memory modules, supports native DDR5-5600 and DDR4-3200 memory speeds, and supports the latest PCIe 5.0 transmission technology, providing 16 PCIe 5.0 and 4 PCIe 4.0 lines.

New Intel B760 SoC

▲ PCH heat sink & Intel B760 PCH system chip

Intel launched the mid-range B760 chipset for the 13th generation Core processor. Compared with the Z790, it has reduced functions and specifications. For example, the Z790 can support PCIe 5.0 dual x8 graphics interfaces, while the B760 can only be divided into a single PCIe 5.0 x16. At the same time, B760 only supports memory overclocking, not CPU Ratio overclocking. At the same time, DMI 4.0 Lanes is also reduced from x8 to x4, and the bandwidth between CPU and PCH chip is reduced to 7.96GB/s, which is the main market range of the two.

Intel 700 Series Chipset Specifications

CPU PCIe 5.0 GFX 1×16 1×16 1×16 / 2×8 1×16 / 2×8 CPU PCIe 4.0 SSD 1×4 1×4 1×4 1×4 Max HSIO Lanes up to 24 up to 24 up to 34 up to 38 Chipset PCIe 4.0 Lanes up to 6 up to 10 up to 16 up to 20 Chipset PCIe 3.0 Lanes up to 8 up to 4 up to 8 up to 8 DMI 4.0 Support x4 x4 x8 x8 SATA 3.0 (6Gb/s) up to 4 up to 4 up to 8 up to 8 Max USB 3.2 Suport

(Gen 2×2 / Gen 2 / Gen 1) 2/4/6 2/4/6 2/4/8 5/10/10 Max USB 2.0 12 12 14 14 OC Support Memory Memory Memory IA CPU BCLK

Memory

Compared with the previous generation Intel B660 chipset, the new Intel B760 chipset has increased the number of PCIe 4.0 Lanes from 6 to 10, and reduced the number of PCIe 3.0 Lanes from 8 to 4. Other specifications are exactly the same. Compared with the Z790 chipset, the number of HSIO Lanes of the B760 chipset is reduced from 38 to 24, the number of PCIe 4.0 Lanes and PCIe 3.0 Lanes is reduced by half, the number of SATA is also reduced from 8 to 4, and the number of USB 3.2 is also reduced. Therefore, the B760 reduces the selling price cost by reducing peripheral expansion specifications to meet the needs of low-end and middle-end users.

Support up to DDR4-5333+ OC

▲ Support 4 sets of DDR4 DIMM expansion slots

In terms of memory, the ASUS TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard is the B760 DDR4 version, equipped with 4 sets of DDR4 DIMM expansion slots, supporting Dual Channel dual-channel mode, 2 DIMM per Channel configuration, and each set of DIMM expansion slots supports a maximum capacity of 32GB , the maximum capacity of the system memory is 128GB. In terms of memory speed, the motherboard’s official specifications indicate that it supports the highest DDR4-5333+ OC speed.

The test uses i9-13900K CPU with G.Skill Trident Z Royal DDR4-4000 16GB (F4-4000C18S-16GTRS) memory. After manually adjusting the operating voltage and delay value, it successfully overclocked to DDR4-5000 CL19 Gear 2 and completed AIDA64 memory Read and write speed test.

12 + 1 + 2 55A DrMOS power supply modules

▲ Using 15 Power Stages power supply modules

In terms of VRM power supply modules, the ASUS TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard uses 15 Power Stages power supply modules, of which 12 supply power to the CPU vCore, 1 supply power to VCCGT, and 2 supply power to VCCAUX. Divide current loads to enhance system stability to cope with heavy computing demands.

▲ DIGI+ EPU ASP2100R PWM controller

▲ BGN0 DrMOS chip, SiC623 DrMOS chip

ASUS TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard uses its own DIGI+ EPU ASP2100R PWM controller, and operates with 12 (6×2) + 1 Teamed double power level, driving 12 CPU vCore power supply and 1 VCCGT power supply, with 12 Alpha & OMEGA BGN0 (AOZ5316NQI) 55A DrMOS chip and one Vishay SiC623 60A DrMOS chip, the total output of the vCore part can reach 660A current load, which is enough to meet the power supply demand of 13th generation Intel Core CPU.

The new VCCAUX power supply part, combined with the previous VCCSA and VCCIO power supply, is responsible for processing the power supply of the CPU internal memory controller and PCIe controller. Upper 4C10C + 1 lower 4C06C MOSFET configuration.

▲ Using metal alloy power inductors, 5K black capacitors

Metal alloy power inductors are used with 5K black capacitors to improve the stability of Vcore voltage supply under high load or large overclocking conditions. It can have a service life of at least 5,000 hours in an extreme environment of 105ºC, bringing more stable power supply output.

▲ ATX 8+4-pin CPU power socket

ASUS TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard adopts 1 set of ATX 8-pin and 1 set of ATX 4-pin power supply sockets, which can meet the power consumption requirements of Intel’s 13th generation CPU.

Large aluminum extruded fin radiator

▲ Large aluminum extruded fin radiator

The ASUS TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard uses 2 sets of large extruded aluminum heat sinks with aluminum extruded fins to increase the heat dissipation area to improve the heat dissipation effect, allowing the MOSFET chip to maintain a lower operating temperature , to provide a stable power supply output for the system.

SMT PCIe 5.0 slot, Stainless steel SafeSlot PCIe x16 slot

▲ PCIe 5.0 x16 slot

The ASUS TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard provides 2 sets of PCIe x16 slots, supporting up to PCIe 5.0 x16 and PCIe 3.0 x4 respectively. The upper PCIEX16(G5) slot is provided by CPU LANES, and the lower PCIEX16(G3) slot The slot is provided by the B760 chipset, and 2 sets of PCIe 3.0 x1 slots are provided through the B760 chipset, which is convenient for users to connect different PCIe expansion cards.

*When PCIEX1(G3)_1 and PCIEX1(G3)_2 slots are enabled, PCIEX16(G3) will operate in PCIe 3.0 x4 mode.

The PCIEX16(G5) slot adopts stainless steel SafeSlot PCIe interface, which can enhance the supporting force of the slot and reduce the chance of the slot being pulled apart. In addition, in order to cope with the transmission speed of PCIe 5.0 up to 128GB/s, the SMT surface mount technology slot design is adopted, which can provide more stable signal transmission and reduce the chance of signal attenuation compared with traditional DIP PCIe slots.

PCIe slot configuration

PCIEX16(G5) (PCIe x16) PCIe 5.0 x16 CPU PCIEX1(G3)_1 (PCIe x1) PCIe 3.0 x1 B760 (PCIEX16(G3)) PCIEX1(G3)_2 (PCIe x1) PCIe 3.0 x1 B760 (PCIEX16(G3)) PCIEX16(G3) (PCIe x16) PCIe 3.0 x4 B760

3 sets of M.2 SSD, 4 sets of SATA 3 interface

▲ 3 sets of M.2 SSD interface configuration

The ASUS TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard provides 3 sets of M.2 SSD interface configurations. The M2_1 slot below the CPU socket supports up to PCIe 4.0 x4 and is provided by CPU LANES. The PCIEX1(G3)_2 slot on the left below Both the M2_2 slot and the M2_3 slot on the right support up to PCIe 4.0 x4 and are provided by the B760 chipset.

▲ Equipped with M.2 SSD metal heat sink

In order to meet the heat dissipation requirements of high-speed M.2 SSD products, all slots are equipped with a metal heat sink design with single-sided heat conduction stickers, which can avoid overheating and slow down, and ensure that the high-speed M.2 SSD can provide the best performance stably. Read and write speed.

▲ M.2 Q-Latch design

ASUS TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 is equipped with an M.2 Q-Latch design in the M.2 slot, which allows users to install and fix the M.2 SSD without twisting the mounting screws.

M.2 SSD slot configuration

M2_1 PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 CPU M2_2 (left) PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 22110 B760 M2_3 (right) PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 B760

▲ Support 4 sets of SATA ports

In addition, the motherboard provides 4 SATA 6Gbps interfaces, provided by the B760 system chip, and supports RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, and RAID 10 operation modes.

6 USB ports, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4

The ASUS TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard adopts the Pre-Install I/O Shield design, which not only makes the installation more convenient for users, but also makes it more neat and beautiful for players who use an open chassis, and also strengthens the dust resistance The effect is very intimate.

The motherboard rear I/O panel provides 1 set of HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) and 1 set of DisplayPort 1.4 video output interfaces, both of which support a maximum resolution of 4096×[email protected] Hz. In addition, it provides 1 set of USB 2.0 Type-A ports, 3 sets of USB 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps Type-A ports, 1 set of USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 10Gbps Type-A ports, and 1 set of USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 20 Gbps Type-C ports. The number of USB is relatively poor.

▲ Support front USB-C Type-E 10Gbps interface

The motherboard provides 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 10Gbps front USB-C Type-E interface.

Realtek 2.5G LAN Network Module

▲ Realtek RTL8125BG 2.5G network chip

ASUS TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 uses the Realtek RTL8125BG 2.5G network chip, which supports a maximum network transmission speed of 2,500 Mbps, and supports downward speeds of 1000/100/10 Mbps.

Wi-Fi 6E wireless network module

▲ Intel AX201 Wi-Fi Card

ASUS TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard adopts Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 wireless network module, supports 802.11ax dual-band 2×2 160MHz Wi-Fi technology, and supports IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac wireless at the same time network protocol. At the same time, it has Bluetooth 5.2 to support the connection of a new generation of smart phones, wearable devices and smart home products.

ROG SupremeFX 7.1 ALC897 Codec Audio Module

In terms of sound effects, the ASUS TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard is equipped with the ROG SupremeFX 7.1 ALC897 Codec sound module, which is based on the Realtek ALC897 sound chip for tuning, providing 98dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) sound playback output quality, and supports up to 7.1 sound effects Surround sound effect, S/PDIF optical output, DSD format playback, audio format up to 32-bit / 192KHz, and provides automatic detection of headphone impedance function, with audio processing capacitors, to provide realistic sound effects.

Aura Sync RGB lighting support

In order to meet the needs of RGB lighting, ASUS TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard provides a set of 4-pin RGB LED interface, supports standard 5050 RGB LED strips, the output is 12V 3A 36W, and 3 sets of 3-pin programmable RGB The interface supports the standard WS2812B ARGB LED strip, and the output is 5V 3A 15W, allowing users to arrange richer RGB lighting effects for the system.

ASUS TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard

ASUS has launched a new TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard, which uses a decent 12 + 1 + 2 55A DrMOS power supply modules, with 2 sets of large aluminum extrusion VRM radiators, which can provide stable power output. Compared with the B660 motherboard, this time the B760 motherboard mainly improves the M.2 SSD interface. The 3 sets of M.2 SSD interfaces provided all support full-speed PCIe 4.0 x4, which solves the problem of the half-speed M. 2 Problems with the SSD interface. In addition, except for the Wi-Fi wireless network module, rear USB number, sound card and other functional specifications, it is basically very similar to ROG STRIX B760-A GAMING WIFI D4. The price of the motherboard has dropped slightly, and the overall motherboard specifications are not too much. Big drop, bringing better cost-effective ASUS B760 DDR4 ATX motherboard options.