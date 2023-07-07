Giant LED sphere inaugurated in Las Vegas

Las Vegas has a new eye-catcher. In keeping with the American Independence Day, the new “MSG Sphere” has been shown in all its glory for the first time.

The MSG Sphere is a new concert hall in Las Vegas. Inside there are a total of 18,000 seats for visitors, most of which are equipped with modern 4D technology. In the future, large concerts and sporting events are to be held there. There are no photos of the hall itself. But from the outside – and that has it all.

The spherical facade is completely encased in LEDs. More than 57 million pieces are to be used on the 157 meter wide and 111 meter high construction. Since they are all freely programmable, a wide variety of images can be displayed there.

There are virtually no limits to the imagination. For example, images of a gigantic eye, a carved Halloween pumpkin, or a replica of our earth have already appeared on the Internet. Which, considering the sheer size, must be an impressive experience. You can watch a small selection of animations in the following video.

Freaking Amazing! MSG Sphere the World’s Largest LED screen in Las Vegas lights up for the 1st time on 4th of July. There are about half an hour of different visuals. Looks epic in person! 🤯🌎 pic.twitter.com/dLzkhg6ju9 — Attractions 360° (@SoCal360) July 5, 2023

The extravagant project is said to have swallowed up around two billion US dollars. The official opening is scheduled for September 29, 2023. The first appearance belongs to the Irish rock band U2. A special guest for a special opening: with 170 million albums sold, U2 is one of the most successful bands of all time.

