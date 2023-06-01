Giant outdoor display to widen the audience. Here are Motorola’s new foldable smartphones

Listen to the audio version of the article

Motorola has introduced the new generation of Razr. Two folding devices. both Flip (and not Fold) called respectively Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. Plus the Motorola edge 40 Viva Magenta edition. «After a pause for reflection – Carlo Barlocco Executive Director of Motorola explained to Il Sole 24 Ore – we return to the leaflets to broaden the target precisely because we believe in it and for this we want to distinguish ourselves». The first feature that catches the eye is the size of the external display: 3.6 inches, practically like the first iPhones. The logic, explains Barlocco, is to have a device that can also be used when closed. The second feature is the price. The ultra is confirmed as a premium phone for 1199 euros while the Motorola Razr 40 whose price is not yet available, we know that it has a slightly smaller screen and lower technical specifications but will come out as the older brother starting today. Finally, the Motorola edge 40 Viva Magenta edition arrives in Italy at 599 euros and completes the family presented in May with a new color that joins black, blue and green.

The new foldables of Motorola’s Razr family Photogallery25 photos View

How the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is made.

It is presented as Motorola’s thinnest folding, it has no frame and from what appears it seems that they have worked a lot on the folding mechanism of the screen. Three colors (ice blue, black and magenta): the intention seems to be to focus on productivity but also on an elegant product. 32MP cameras for selfies and video calls, to which is added a 13MP ultrawide + macro lens and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood. As for the Razr 40, the intention is to keep the price well below a thousand euro and focus on the younger range, precisely to broaden the target. Colors? Green, vanilla and purple, all with impact.

Motorola’s numbers in 2023

«In the last six and nine months – said the Italian manager who is also head of EMEA on B2B – we have won major important tenders against giants in the corporate smartphone sector. In 2023 – he added – we continued to grow in volume and value in the last fiscal year while the other competitors all or almost all showed less signs. As of March 31, we are the third largest Android player in Italy by volume. A sign that we are growing a lot ».