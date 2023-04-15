GIFs are everywhere: they are shared on social media, embedded on websites and sent via email. But how can you convert an animation like a GIF into a static image format like PNG or JPG? We explain how to turn a GIF into a PNG or convert the GIF into a JPG. You can use image editing programs such as Snagit or access free online tools.

Convert GIF to PNG or JPG in Snagit

With Snagit, you can not only create great GIFs in seconds. You can also easily convert GIFs to image formats like PNG or JPG. That’s how it’s done:

Open the GIF in Snagit. The GIF with player is displayed on the screen. Press Start in the player to play the GIF. Stop the GIF exactly where you want to make a PNG or JPG from. In the player, click the PNG icon on the far right. Snagit will now automatically create a PNG file with the dimensions of your GIF and open the new file in Snagit.

Go to Share to save the PNG file under a new name, send it or embed it in documents. If you want to convert the PNG into a JPG file, go to Export and select jpg – (JPEG image) as the file format.

Convert GIF to PNG with online tools

In addition to image editing programs such as Snagit or software from Adobe, there are various online tools that convert GIFs into PNGs or JPGs, such as Online-umwandeln.de or Convertio.de.

These free tools essentially work in a similar way:

You upload the GIF to the website. You then select the file type to which your GIF should be converted. You click Conversion. You download the converted file or files.

That sounds very user-friendly at first. However, you should keep the following in mind when using these online tools: You don’t just create a selected PNG from your GIF, but several dozen PNGs from the different frames of your GIF. From these dozens of PNGs or JPGs, you can then select the image that you can use.

In addition, your files will be stored on these websites for a period of time. With some providers, you can delete the files immediately after use. But not all websites allow this. Therefore, please read the information on data protection and data security carefully if you decide to use one of these free services.