Home Technology GIF to PNG: Convert GIF to PNG or JPG
Technology

GIF to PNG: Convert GIF to PNG or JPG

by admin
GIF to PNG: Convert GIF to PNG or JPG

This is how a GIF becomes a PNG or a JPG file

GIFs are everywhere: they are shared on social media, embedded on websites and sent via email. But how can you convert an animation like a GIF into a static image format like PNG or JPG? We explain how to turn a GIF into a PNG or convert the GIF into a JPG. You can use image editing programs such as Snagit or access free online tools.

Convert GIF to PNG or JPG in Snagit

With Snagit, you can not only create great GIFs in seconds. You can also easily convert GIFs to image formats like PNG or JPG. That’s how it’s done:

  1. Open the GIF in Snagit. The GIF with player is displayed on the screen.
  2. Press Start in the player to play the GIF. Stop the GIF exactly where you want to make a PNG or JPG from.
  3. In the player, click the PNG icon on the far right. Snagit will now automatically create a PNG file with the dimensions of your GIF and open the new file in Snagit.
  1. Go to Share to save the PNG file under a new name, send it or embed it in documents.
  2. If you want to convert the PNG into a JPG file, go to Export and select jpg – (JPEG image) as the file format.

Easily produce your own GIFs with Snagit

Convert short video recordings into animated GIF files and quickly embed them into websites, documents or chats.

Download Free Trial

Convert GIF to PNG with online tools

In addition to image editing programs such as Snagit or software from Adobe, there are various online tools that convert GIFs into PNGs or JPGs, such as Online-umwandeln.de or Convertio.de.

See also  The stars are exiting Rainbow Six Siege - Rainbow Six: Siege

These free tools essentially work in a similar way:

  1. You upload the GIF to the website.
  2. You then select the file type to which your GIF should be converted.
  3. You click Conversion.
  4. You download the converted file or files.

That sounds very user-friendly at first. However, you should keep the following in mind when using these online tools: You don’t just create a selected PNG from your GIF, but several dozen PNGs from the different frames of your GIF. From these dozens of PNGs or JPGs, you can then select the image that you can use.

In addition, your files will be stored on these websites for a period of time. With some providers, you can delete the files immediately after use. But not all websites allow this. Therefore, please read the information on data protection and data security carefully if you decide to use one of these free services.

All About GIFs: What are GIFs? How do you find and use GIFs? Plus tips on cinemagraphs.
Hero: GIF download
GIF Download: Find out where to find great GIFs and how to download and save a GIF.
Compress Gif
Compress GIF: How to Compress a GIF in Snagit and Online Tools.

You may also like

Mountain Everest Max in the test: Probably the...

SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server At Risk:...

The next wave of shared mobility

New pixel phone should be more compact again

Lightyear Solar cars and prototypes will be auctioned

Tales that children can touch: the secret of...

The Pentagon leaks landed on this online service

Exploitation by AI companies and (e)scaling bullshit

Xiaomi POCO F5 / F5 Pro more information...

IT start-ups scale with programmatic SEO

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy