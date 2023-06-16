Home » Giffoni Dream Team 2023: registrations open…
The Giffoni Innovation Hub has Registrations open for Giffoni Dream Team 2023the under 30 team that will participate in the 53rd edition of the Giffoni Film Festival and that will have the opportunity to confront the great protagonists of change and digital and technological transition.

Registrations open for the Giffoni Dream Team 2023: how to apply

The applications are open until 25 June and are aimed at children aged between 18 and 30 who want to live a unique experience, full of opportunities for personal and professional growth.

To register, simply fill out the form at this link.

The Giffoni Dream Team 2023 will offer the opportunity to participate in innovation talks, mentorships, laboratories, workshops and much more in the Multimedia Valley of Giffoni Valle Piana, where they will be able to expand their skills, express their ideas and get in touch with large companies looking the creativity and inventiveness of GenZ.

Giffoni Dream Team was born in 2015 as a laboratory for the enhancement of talent through creativity and intuition, fundamental elements for generating great changes. In nine years of history, around 400 under 30s made the squadcontributing to Giffoni Innovation Hub projects with large companies and institutions in Italy and abroad.

Among the topics addressed were sustainability, gaming, the content industry, artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, self-entrepreneurship, new professions in a constantly changing job market. A job market in which many dreamers have found their opportunity thanks to their experience in the Giffoni Dream Team.

