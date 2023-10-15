Home » GigaBash Launches “Ultraman 4 Characters Pack” DLC: Exclusive Collaboration for Monster Melee Action Game
PassionRepublic Games Launches “Ultraman 4 Characters Pack” DLC for GigaBash

PassionRepublic Games, the Malaysian independent game development team, recently released their highly anticipated monster melee action game, “GigaBash”, on multiple platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Since its launch in August 2022, the game has been a huge hit among players.

Following the success of the collaboration DLC featuring the “Zilla” series, PassionRepublic Games has excited fans once again by announcing the upcoming launch of the “Ultraman 4 Characters Pack” DLC. This partnership with the iconic “Ultraman” franchise will undoubtedly be a treat for fans of both GigaBash and Ultraman.

Scheduled to be updated and released on November 8, the “Ultraman 4 Characters Pack” DLC is expected to introduce four popular characters from the Ultraman universe into the game. Additionally, players can also anticipate the release of four related animations in the near future, enhancing their immersive gaming experience.

However, it should be noted that due to regional restrictions and licensing contracts, players in Japan and China will not have access to this joint collaboration DLC. While unfortunate for fans in these regions, the official statement assures that players from other parts of the world will be able to enjoy the new content.

GigaBash has captured the attention of gamers with its intense battles between giant monsters, superhuman warriors, and giant robots. With over 10 characters to choose from, players can engage in thrilling fights on various levels, annihilating enemies and obliterating objects in their path.

As for the specific characters from the Ultraman series that will be included in this collaboration, fans will have to eagerly await further official announcements from PassionRepublic Games. The anticipation is building as players anxiously speculate about which beloved Ultraman characters they will have the opportunity to control in the game.

In conclusion, the launch of the “Ultraman 4 Characters Pack” DLC for GigaBash has generated significant buzz among gamers worldwide. PassionRepublic Games continues to impress with their collaborations, and players can look forward to enjoying an even more electrifying gaming experience with this exciting new DLC.

