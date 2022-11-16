GIGABYTE’s Water Force and Wind Force cooling solutions allow gamers to master the gaming experience with high efficiency and low temperature

GIGABYTE, the world‘s top manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, announced today that it will launch the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB series graphics card equipped with NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture on November 16. The performance of the new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics chips has made a big leap forward, allowing players and content creators to enjoy high-quality game frames and improve the efficiency of the creative process. GIGABYTE provides users with a variety of water-cooling and air-cooling solutions with excellent heat dissipation, including AORUS XTREME open-type and all-in-one water-cooled graphics cards, and AORUS MASTER, GAMING OC, AERO OC, and EAGLE OC. Display cards, users with different needs have more variety of product choices.

The following introduces readers one by one the lineup of each series of graphics cards launched by GIGABYTE:

AORUS Series Air Cooling Solution Graphics Card- AORUS MASTER



AORUS is the top e-sports graphics card pursued by many die-hard gamers. The impressive exquisite appearance and excellent performance are what AORUS insists on giving players. The AORUS MASTER graphics card is equipped with GIGABYTE’s classic WINDFORCE cooling system, the new shark bionic fan shape and innovative fan blade surface design, which can greatly increase the wind pressure by 30% compared with ordinary fans at the same speed, while effectively reducing wind resistance and achieving 3dB noise reduction effect. Equipped with forward and reverse heat dissipation technology, Vapor Chamber super-conductive copper plate, composite heat pipe, and enlarged screen cooling design, all of these bring more powerful heat dissipation effects to the graphics card and maintain a high level of performance.

The classic RGB Halo three-ring light presents an unparalleled sense of luxury for AORUS series air-cooled graphics cards. It uses the way of visual persistence to present a variety of unique and exclusive lighting effects. The delicate and colorful halo is favored by AORUS fans and DIY assembly players. , is regarded as the most dazzling and trendy example of RGB lighting. Players can customize different colors and modes through software. In addition, a powerful LCD screen is built on the side of the graphics card, which can not only customize GIF animations, text and pictures, but also display various graphics card values ​​such as temperature, frequency, and fan speed, adding fun to players and providing real-time monitoring Function.

Model information

GIGABYTE Series Air Cooling Solution Graphics Card – GAMING OC, AERO OC, EAGLE OC





GAMING OC graphics cards are GIGABYTE’s classic and popular models. They emphasize performance, durability and stability, and attract many mainstream gamers to purchase. The AERO OC graphics card debuted in white is widely loved by designers and users who love simple styles. The all-white design is very suitable for installations with light colors and simple styles as the theme. It is inferior, but the LOGO design on the side plate can reflect the effect of rainbow light pattern, which improves the texture of the whole card again. It is a display card with responsible color quality. The EAGLE OC graphics card is favored by young people. It uses the aerospace wing-like rounded corner shape and the cosmic interstellar totem and other future technological elements to give a unique personalized identification. Performance and Durability.

All GIGABYTE air-cooled graphics cards use the GIGABYTE Wind Force cooling system equipped with 3 unique blade-shaped fans with forward and reverse functions, Vapor Chamber super-conductive copper plate directly touching the GPU for heat conduction, high-efficiency pure copper heat pipes, fan stop function and Screen Cooling and other technologies allow the entire graphics card to maintain a low-temperature working environment at any time, thereby bringing higher and more stable product performance. Adding nano-graphene lubricating oil to the unique blade fan can prolong the life of the fan by 2.1 times, achieving the durability like a ball bearing, and it is quieter. Through the Dual BIOS function design, users can enjoy a quieter experience. Just switch the physical switch and it can be set immediately without additional steps. In addition, the GAMING OC graphics card inherits the classic three-ring lighting effect of AORUS RGB Halo, while the AERO OC and EAGLE OC both have RGB lighting. Different colors and modes can also be customized through software, allowing players to create their own lighting style.

Model information

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 16GB series graphics cards are all equipped with an upgraded and strengthened metal backplane. The special structural design provides more stable durability, and it is not easy to deform or bend under long-term use to maintain a more beautiful use state. In addition, the air-cooled graphics cards are equipped with custom-made new anti-bending brackets, which not only optimize the stability of the installation, but also do not affect the aesthetic layout of the installed machine. GIGABYTE graphics cards strictly select multi-phase power supply designs and insist on using ULTRA DURABLE ultra-durable certified components, so that graphics cards can operate at lower temperatures and higher performance to achieve more stable and balanced use. Anyone who purchases AORUS and GAMING OC series graphics cards will enjoy a 4-year warranty service (register online within 30 days of the date of purchase), allowing users to immerse themselves in games or creations with peace of mind. For more information on Gigabyte products, please keep a close eye on Gigabyte’s official website: https://www.gigabyte.tw